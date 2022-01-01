Michinoku Koto Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6810 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|GT
|72
|6810 yards
|73.1
|123
|BT
|72
|6374 yards
|70.7
|121
|WT
|72
|5986 yards
|RT
|72
|4905 yards
|66.9
|109
Scorecard for Michinoku Koto Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Gold M: 73.1/123
|544
|200
|369
|405
|533
|386
|367
|199
|411
|3414
|420
|401
|406
|380
|208
|542
|339
|178
|522
|3396
|6810
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|524
|181
|349
|382
|511
|375
|339
|180
|393
|3234
|398
|380
|386
|358
|188
|467
|313
|154
|496
|3140
|6374
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|511
|157
|328
|359
|491
|361
|311
|153
|368
|3039
|382
|356
|357
|344
|155
|452
|286
|125
|472
|2929
|5968
|Red W: 66.9/109
|418
|114
|257
|288
|400
|267
|258
|119
|307
|2428
|275
|333
|284
|321
|126
|378
|269
|99
|392
|2477
|4905
|Handicap
|13
|15
|9
|3
|17
|11
|1
|7
|5
|4
|12
|6
|14
|16
|2
|18
|8
|10
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1995
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms
