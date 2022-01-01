Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Iwate

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6810 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
GT 72 6810 yards 73.1 123
BT 72 6374 yards 70.7 121
WT 72 5986 yards
RT 72 4905 yards 66.9 109
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Michinoku Koto Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Gold M: 73.1/123 544 200 369 405 533 386 367 199 411 3414 420 401 406 380 208 542 339 178 522 3396 6810
Blue M: 70.7/121 524 181 349 382 511 375 339 180 393 3234 398 380 386 358 188 467 313 154 496 3140 6374
White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 511 157 328 359 491 361 311 153 368 3039 382 356 357 344 155 452 286 125 472 2929 5968
Red W: 66.9/109 418 114 257 288 400 267 258 119 307 2428 275 333 284 321 126 378 269 99 392 2477 4905
Handicap 13 15 9 3 17 11 1 7 5 4 12 6 14 16 2 18 8 10
Par 5 3 4 4 5 4 4 3 4 36 4 4 4 4 3 5 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1995

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Nearby Courses
Ichinoseki CC - South: #7
Ichinoseki Country Club - West/South Course
Ichinoseki, Iwate
Resort
0.0
0
Ichinoseki CC - West: #4
Ichinoseki Country Club - East/West Course
Ichinoseki, Iwate
Resort
0.0
0
Ichinoseki CC - East: #1
Ichinoseki Country Club - East/South Course
Ichinoseki, Iwate
Resort
0.0
0
Esashi CC
Esashi Country Club - West Course
Oshu, Iwate
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Esashi CC: Clubhouse
Esashi Country Club - East Course
Oshu, Iwate
Semi-Private
0.0
0
YudaKogen CC
YudaKogen Country Club
Nishiwaga, Waga
Semi-Private
0.0
0
