Ichinoseki Country Club - West/South Course
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6652 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6652 yards
Scorecard for Nishi - Minami
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 70.7/121
|399
|231
|517
|414
|200
|337
|301
|389
|542
|3330
|530
|319
|339
|156
|526
|309
|166
|348
|348
|3041
|6371
|Regular/Front M: 69.2/117
|378
|201
|497
|375
|175
|323
|282
|373
|538
|3142
|510
|304
|333
|129
|500
|300
|156
|331
|320
|2883
|6025
|Front/Ladies M: 68.0/113 W: 70.2/119
|378
|162
|479
|349
|164
|314
|274
|347
|528
|2995
|411
|288
|320
|123
|456
|270
|148
|317
|262
|2595
|5590
|Handicap
|3
|15
|9
|1
|13
|7
|17
|11
|5
|4
|16
|10
|2
|14
|8
|18
|12
|6
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1978
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, Vusa, Master, Diners, Amex
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
