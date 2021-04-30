Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Iwate

Ichinoseki Country Club - West/South Course

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6652 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6652 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Nishi - Minami
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 70.7/121 399 231 517 414 200 337 301 389 542 3330 530 319 339 156 526 309 166 348 348 3041 6371
Regular/Front M: 69.2/117 378 201 497 375 175 323 282 373 538 3142 510 304 333 129 500 300 156 331 320 2883 6025
Front/Ladies M: 68.0/113 W: 70.2/119 378 162 479 349 164 314 274 347 528 2995 411 288 320 123 456 270 148 317 262 2595 5590
Handicap 3 15 9 1 13 7 17 11 5 4 16 10 2 14 8 18 12 6
Par 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 4 5 36 5 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1978
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, Vusa, Master, Diners, Amex
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Fivesomes Allowed No

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

