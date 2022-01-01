Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chubu / Nagano

Grundy Karuizawa Golf Club Izumi Mori Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6847 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6847 yards 73.1 123
Green 72 6459 yards
White 72 6039 yards
Gold 72 5645 yards
Red 72 5190 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Grundy Karuizawa Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 366 422 526 427 192 370 196 533 388 3420 400 530 207 397 542 390 195 354 412 3427 6847
Green M: 70.7/121 338 400 492 403 170 349 178 520 368 3218 384 498 185 379 522 346 172 332 396 3214 6432
White M: 69.2/117 315 382 468 379 147 325 155 494 351 3016 355 479 164 357 473 317 140 310 368 2963 5979
Gold M: 67.1/113 W: 67.1/113 282 367 432 353 130 300 95 462 319 2740 331 429 128 336 456 292 106 294 328 2700 5440
Handicap 13 7 3 1 9 16 14 5 11 8 6 15 2 4 17 10 18 12
Par 4 4 5 4 3 4 3 5 4 36 4 5 3 4 5 4 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2008
Golf Season Seasonal

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Zuienkaruizawa Nine Hand Red Club
O Sol Veil Karuizawa Club
Karuizawa, Nagano
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Mitsuinomori Karuizawa CC
Mitsuinomori Karuizawa Country Club
Karuizawa, Nagano
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Karuizawa 72 Golf North: #18
Karuizawa 72 Golf North Course
Karuizawa, Nagano
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Daiasama GC
Daiasama Golf Club
Miyota, Nagano
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Karuizawa 72 Golf West Blue: #3
Karuizawa 72 Golf West Blue Course
Karuizawa, Nagano
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Karuizawa 72 Golf South: #15
Karuizawa 72 Golf South Course
Karuizawa, Nagano
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Karuizawa 72 Golf West Gold: #7
Karuizawa 72 Golf West Gold Course
Karuizawa, Nagano
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Karuizawa Golf Club
Karuizawa, Nagano
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Magoe Golf Course
Magoe Golf Course
Karuizawa, Nagano
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Wami Par 3 GC: Driving range
Wami Par 3 Golf Course
Karuizawa, Nagano
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Karuizawa 72 Golf East Oshitate: #13
Karuizawa 72 Golf East Oshitate Course
Karuizawa, Nagano
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Karuizawa 72 Golf East Iriyama: #14
Karuizawa 72 Golf East Iriyama Course
Karuizawa, Nagano
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me