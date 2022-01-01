Grundy Karuizawa Golf Club Izumi Mori Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6847 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6847 yards
|73.1
|123
|Green
|72
|6459 yards
|White
|72
|6039 yards
|Gold
|72
|5645 yards
|Red
|72
|5190 yards
Scorecard for Grundy Karuizawa Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|366
|422
|526
|427
|192
|370
|196
|533
|388
|3420
|400
|530
|207
|397
|542
|390
|195
|354
|412
|3427
|6847
|Green M: 70.7/121
|338
|400
|492
|403
|170
|349
|178
|520
|368
|3218
|384
|498
|185
|379
|522
|346
|172
|332
|396
|3214
|6432
|White M: 69.2/117
|315
|382
|468
|379
|147
|325
|155
|494
|351
|3016
|355
|479
|164
|357
|473
|317
|140
|310
|368
|2963
|5979
|Gold M: 67.1/113 W: 67.1/113
|282
|367
|432
|353
|130
|300
|95
|462
|319
|2740
|331
|429
|128
|336
|456
|292
|106
|294
|328
|2700
|5440
|Handicap
|13
|7
|3
|1
|9
|16
|14
|5
|11
|8
|6
|15
|2
|4
|17
|10
|18
|12
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2008
Golf Season Seasonal
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
