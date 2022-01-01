Naruko Country Club
About
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 36
Length 3267 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|36
|3267 yards
Scorecard for Narugo Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Champion M: 36.5/95
|540
|395
|287
|138
|351
|434
|343
|205
|574
|3267
|3267
|Regular M: 35.8/91 W: 36.1/95
|475
|345
|255
|110
|275
|360
|255
|190
|540
|2805
|2805
|Handicap
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|36
Course Details
Year Built 1966
Golf Season March - December
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UFJ, DC
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Course Layout