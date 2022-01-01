Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Miyagi

Naruko Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 36
Length 3267 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 36 3267 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Narugo Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Champion M: 36.5/95 540 395 287 138 351 434 343 205 574 3267 3267
Regular M: 35.8/91 W: 36.1/95 475 345 255 110 275 360 255 190 540 2805 2805
Handicap 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9
Par 5 4 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 36

Course Details

Year Built 1966
Golf Season March - December

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UFJ, DC
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Yakurai Size GC
Yakurai Size Golf Club
Kami, Miyagi
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hananomori GC
Hananomori Golf Club
Ōhira, Miyagi
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ichinoseki CC - South: #7
Ichinoseki Country Club - West/South Course
Ichinoseki, Iwate
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Ichinoseki CC - West: #4
Ichinoseki Country Club - East/West Course
Ichinoseki, Iwate
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Michinoku Koto CC: Clubhouse
Michinoku Koto Country Club
Oshu, Iwate
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me