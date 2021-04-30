Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tochigi

Kanto Kokusai Country Club - South/West Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 73
Length 7089 yards
Slope 128
Rating 71.4
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 73 7089 yards 71.4 128
White 73 6633 yards 68.9 120
White (W) 73 6633 yards 69.9 122
Red 73 5457 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for South - West
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 71.4/128 555 559 349 541 432 159 429 208 412 3644 359 453 180 412 504 201 410 416 510 3445 7089
White M: 68.9/120 W: 69.9/122 537 538 334 519 412 151 414 184 396 3485 334 397 153 373 484 151 384 384 488 3148 6633
Handicap 2 10 8 12 14 4 16 18 6 11 13 5 1 7 15 17 3 9
Par 5 5 4 5 4 3 4 3 4 37 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 5 36 73

Course Details

Year Built 1974
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

