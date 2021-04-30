Kanto Kokusai Country Club - South/West Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 73
Length 7089 yards
Slope 128
Rating 71.4
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|73
|7089 yards
|71.4
|128
|White
|73
|6633 yards
|68.9
|120
|White (W)
|73
|6633 yards
|69.9
|122
|Red
|73
|5457 yards
Scorecard for South - West
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 71.4/128
|555
|559
|349
|541
|432
|159
|429
|208
|412
|3644
|359
|453
|180
|412
|504
|201
|410
|416
|510
|3445
|7089
|White M: 68.9/120 W: 69.9/122
|537
|538
|334
|519
|412
|151
|414
|184
|396
|3485
|334
|397
|153
|373
|484
|151
|384
|384
|488
|3148
|6633
|Handicap
|2
|10
|8
|12
|14
|4
|16
|18
|6
|11
|13
|5
|1
|7
|15
|17
|3
|9
|Par
|5
|5
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|4
|37
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|73
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
