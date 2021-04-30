Kanto Kokusai Country Club - West/East Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6881 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6881 yards
|White
|72
|6380 yards
|Red
|72
|5261 yards
Scorecard for West - East
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 69.8/122
|359
|453
|180
|412
|504
|201
|410
|416
|510
|3445
|453
|540
|195
|377
|385
|185
|619
|350
|370
|3474
|6919
|White M: 67.8/116 W: 68.8/118
|334
|397
|153
|373
|484
|151
|384
|384
|488
|3148
|415
|521
|183
|342
|366
|164
|600
|329
|352
|3272
|6420
|Handicap
|8
|2
|10
|12
|14
|4
|6
|16
|18
|11
|5
|13
|1
|7
|15
|3
|9
|17
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1974
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
