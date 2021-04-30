Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tochigi

Kanto Kokusai Country Club - West/East Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6881 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Blue 72 6881 yards
White 72 6380 yards
Red 72 5261 yards
Scorecard for West - East
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 69.8/122 359 453 180 412 504 201 410 416 510 3445 453 540 195 377 385 185 619 350 370 3474 6919
White M: 67.8/116 W: 68.8/118 334 397 153 373 484 151 384 384 488 3148 415 521 183 342 366 164 600 329 352 3272 6420
Handicap 8 2 10 12 14 4 6 16 18 11 5 13 1 7 15 3 9 17
Par 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 5 36 4 5 3 4 4 3 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1974
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, JCB, Diners, Amex, UnionPay & others
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

