Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Hiroshima

Shobara Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7020 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7020 yards
Regular 72 6501 yards
Front 72 5989 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Shobara Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 74.9/131 W: 75.9/133 402 361 170 529 416 198 428 410 572 3486 365 583 410 223 554 372 405 201 421 3534 7020
Regular M: 73.1/123 W: 71.7/123 372 339 156 491 387 163 397 373 530 3208 348 552 384 197 531 342 375 173 391 3293 6501
Front M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 338 300 135 469 358 139 373 350 497 2959 326 514 355 174 495 319 343 149 355 3030 5989
Handicap 7 15 17 9 3 13 1 11 5 18 2 10 14 4 12 6 16 8
Par 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 4 5 36 4 5 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, BC, Diners, Saison

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Fuji Miyoshi Country Club - East/South Course
Miyoshi, Hiroshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fuji Miyoshi Country Club - South/West Course
Miyoshi, Hiroshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fuji Miyoshi CC: Clubhouse
Fuji Miyoshi Country Club - West/East Course
Miyoshi, Hiroshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Regus Crest GC - Royal: #18
Regus Crest Golf Club - Royal Course
Akitakata, Hiroshima
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Regus Crest GC
Regus Crest Golf Club - Grand Course
Akitakata, Hiroshima
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Onomichi CC - Uneyama: #3
Onomichi Country Club - Uneyama Course
Sera, Hiroshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Shin-Ichi Classic GC
Shin-Ichi Classic Golf Club
Fukuyama, Hiroshima
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me