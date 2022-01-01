Shobara Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7020 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7020 yards
|Regular
|72
|6501 yards
|Front
|72
|5989 yards
Scorecard for Shobara Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.9/131 W: 75.9/133
|402
|361
|170
|529
|416
|198
|428
|410
|572
|3486
|365
|583
|410
|223
|554
|372
|405
|201
|421
|3534
|7020
|Regular M: 73.1/123 W: 71.7/123
|372
|339
|156
|491
|387
|163
|397
|373
|530
|3208
|348
|552
|384
|197
|531
|342
|375
|173
|391
|3293
|6501
|Front M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|338
|300
|135
|469
|358
|139
|373
|350
|497
|2959
|326
|514
|355
|174
|495
|319
|343
|149
|355
|3030
|5989
|Handicap
|7
|15
|17
|9
|3
|13
|1
|11
|5
|18
|2
|10
|14
|4
|12
|6
|16
|8
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1975
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, BC, Diners, Saison
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Reviews
