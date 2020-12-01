Regus Crest Golf Club - Royal Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Style Links
Par 72
Length 7063 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7063 yards
|Blue
|72
|6447 yards
|White
|72
|5710 yards
|Red
|72
|4821 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1994
Architect Robert Trent Jones, Jr. (1994) Gary Linn (1994) Donald Knott (1994)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, MC, AMEX, DC, NICOS, DINERS
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Course Layout