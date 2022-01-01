Shin-Ichi Classic Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6940 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 73.0
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6940 yards
|73.0
|Back (W)
|72
|6940 yards
|78.4
|Regular
|72
|6593 yards
|71.3
|Regular (W)
|72
|6593 yards
|76.5
|Front (W)
|72
|6245 yards
|75.0
|Front
|72
|6245 yards
|70.0
|Ladies
|72
|5857 yards
|68.5
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5857 yards
|73.0
|Special Ladies
|72
|5579 yards
|67.5
|Special Ladies (W)
|72
|5579 yards
|71.5
Scorecard for Shinichi Classic Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123 W: 73.6/127
|414
|561
|185
|392
|206
|357
|570
|422
|401
|3508
|405
|536
|386
|159
|397
|383
|426
|198
|542
|3432
|6940
|Regular M: 72.4/119 W: 72.9/123
|400
|546
|168
|376
|189
|328
|551
|398
|381
|3337
|374
|520
|369
|140
|379
|364
|408
|182
|520
|3256
|6593
|Handicap
|3
|9
|17
|7
|11
|15
|1
|5
|13
|4
|14
|12
|18
|8
|10
|2
|16
|6
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1993
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes - included in green fee
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, BC, NC
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLounge, Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities
Course Layout