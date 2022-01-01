Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Chugoku / Hiroshima

Shin-Ichi Classic Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 6940 yards
Slope N/A
Rating 73.0
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6940 yards 73.0
Back (W) 72 6940 yards 78.4
Regular 72 6593 yards 71.3
Regular (W) 72 6593 yards 76.5
Front (W) 72 6245 yards 75.0
Front 72 6245 yards 70.0
Ladies 72 5857 yards 68.5
Ladies (W) 72 5857 yards 73.0
Special Ladies 72 5579 yards 67.5
Special Ladies (W) 72 5579 yards 71.5
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Shinichi Classic Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 W: 73.6/127 414 561 185 392 206 357 570 422 401 3508 405 536 386 159 397 383 426 198 542 3432 6940
Regular M: 72.4/119 W: 72.9/123 400 546 168 376 189 328 551 398 381 3337 374 520 369 140 379 364 408 182 520 3256 6593
Handicap 3 9 17 7 11 15 1 5 13 4 14 12 18 8 10 2 16 6
Par 4 5 3 4 3 4 5 4 4 36 4 5 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1993
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - included in green fee
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes - included in green fee
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, BC, NC
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lounge, Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Fukuyama GC
Fukuyama Golf Club
Fukuyama, Hiroshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Matsunaga CC
Matsunaga Country Club
Fukuyama, Hiroshima
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Fukuyama CC
Fukuyama Country Club
Fukuyama, Hiroshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Mermaid Fukuyama GC
Mermaid Fukuyama Golf Club
Fukuyama, Hiroshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Onomichi Uzushio CC: #18
Onomichi Uzushio Country Club
Onomichi, Hiroshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Onomichi CC - Uneyama: #3
Onomichi Country Club - Uneyama Course
Sera, Hiroshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
JFE Setonaikai GC
JFE Setonaikai Golf Club
Kasaoka, Okayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Okayama Nishi GC
Okayama Nishi Golf Club
Ibara, Okayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Onomichi GC
Onomichi Golf Club
Mihara, Hiroshima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kui CC
Kui Country Club
Mihara, Hiroshima
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Ibara GC
Ibara Golf Club
Ibara, Okayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kasaoka CC
Kasaoka Country Club
Kasaoka, Okayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me