Sorachigawa Lavender-no-mori Golf Course - South

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
About

Holes 9
Type Public
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Minami
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Men M: 33.1/111 485 185 400 340 180 375 365 315 180 2825 2825
Ladies W: 32.1/107 485 185 400 340 180 375 365 315 180 2825 2825
Handicap 1 3 6 7 8 2 9 4 5
Par 5 3 4 4 3 4 4 4 3 34 34

Course Details

Year Built 1990
Golf Season Seasonal

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Cafe, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

