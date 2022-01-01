Sorachigawa Lavender-no-mori Golf Course - South
About
Holes 9
Type Public
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Minami
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Men M: 33.1/111
|485
|185
|400
|340
|180
|375
|365
|315
|180
|2825
|2825
|Ladies W: 32.1/107
|485
|185
|400
|340
|180
|375
|365
|315
|180
|2825
|2825
|Handicap
|1
|3
|6
|7
|8
|2
|9
|4
|5
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|34
|34
Course Details
Year Built 1990
Golf Season Seasonal
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageCafe, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
