Taisetsuzan Country Club - East Course

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for East Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 74.9/131 403 161 410 439 539 433 364 185 583 3517 422 211 515 401 417 555 180 337 451 3489 7006
Regular M: 73.1/123 403 146 410 408 513 433 326 178 583 3400 422 188 515 362 417 555 158 316 428 3361 6761
Front M: 70.7/121 380 146 363 386 483 405 326 143 547 3179 366 138 477 305 323 493 128 299 342 2871 6050
Ladies W: 67.1/113 293 116 297 308 408 328 281 123 436 2590 295 121 435 278 285 450 107 279 312 2562 5152
Handicap 3 11 9 1 15 7 13 17 5 2 12 14 8 6 4 10 16 18
Par 4 3 4 4 5 4 4 3 5 36 4 3 5 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1972
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UC, AMEX, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

