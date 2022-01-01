Taisetsuzan Country Club - East Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for East Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 74.9/131
|403
|161
|410
|439
|539
|433
|364
|185
|583
|3517
|422
|211
|515
|401
|417
|555
|180
|337
|451
|3489
|7006
|Regular M: 73.1/123
|403
|146
|410
|408
|513
|433
|326
|178
|583
|3400
|422
|188
|515
|362
|417
|555
|158
|316
|428
|3361
|6761
|Front M: 70.7/121
|380
|146
|363
|386
|483
|405
|326
|143
|547
|3179
|366
|138
|477
|305
|323
|493
|128
|299
|342
|2871
|6050
|Ladies W: 67.1/113
|293
|116
|297
|308
|408
|328
|281
|123
|436
|2590
|295
|121
|435
|278
|285
|450
|107
|279
|312
|2562
|5152
|Handicap
|3
|11
|9
|1
|15
|7
|13
|17
|5
|2
|12
|14
|8
|6
|4
|10
|16
|18
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1972
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UC, AMEX, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
