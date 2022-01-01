Sorachigawa Lavender-no-mori Golf Course - North
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Kita
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|314
|380
|505
|167
|474
|381
|297
|372
|360
|3250
|427
|202
|518
|152
|474
|374
|142
|359
|271
|2919
|6169
|White M: 69.2/117
|300
|362
|486
|150
|474
|370
|288
|330
|353
|3113
|416
|187
|508
|138
|460
|359
|124
|349
|251
|2792
|5905
|Red W: 67.1/113
|277
|314
|440
|144
|414
|322
|268
|260
|329
|2768
|378
|121
|464
|108
|460
|349
|112
|329
|217
|2538
|5306
|Handicap
|14
|4
|2
|16
|6
|10
|18
|12
|8
|3
|7
|1
|17
|5
|9
|15
|11
|13
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|37
|4
|3
|5
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|35
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1990
Golf Season Seasonal
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageCafe, Restaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout