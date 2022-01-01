Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Hokkaido

Sorachigawa Lavender-no-mori Golf Course - North

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kita
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 314 380 505 167 474 381 297 372 360 3250 427 202 518 152 474 374 142 359 271 2919 6169
White M: 69.2/117 300 362 486 150 474 370 288 330 353 3113 416 187 508 138 460 359 124 349 251 2792 5905
Red W: 67.1/113 277 314 440 144 414 322 268 260 329 2768 378 121 464 108 460 349 112 329 217 2538 5306
Handicap 14 4 2 16 6 10 18 12 8 3 7 1 17 5 9 15 11 13
Par 4 4 5 3 5 4 4 4 4 37 4 3 5 3 5 4 3 4 4 35 72

Course Details

Year Built 1990
Golf Season Seasonal

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Cafe, Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Sorachigawa Lavender-no-mori GC: Driving range
Sorachigawa Lavender-no-mori Golf Course - South
Furano, Hokkaido
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Furano Resort Orika GC: #16
Furano Resort Orika Golf Club
Nakafurano, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Furano Prince Hotel
Furano Prince Hotel - King Course
Furano, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Furano Prince Hotel
Furano Prince Hotel - Palmer Course
Furano, Hokkaido
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me