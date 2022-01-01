Taisetsuzan Country Club - West Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for West Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|410
|206
|556
|360
|374
|572
|372
|160
|395
|3405
|578
|452
|194
|399
|525
|417
|449
|213
|340
|3567
|6972
|Regular M: 70.7/121
|370
|170
|534
|340
|358
|523
|332
|150
|374
|3151
|526
|419
|174
|365
|494
|396
|424
|186
|323
|3307
|6458
|Front M: 69.2/117
|350
|145
|488
|287
|304
|470
|310
|140
|310
|2804
|475
|400
|157
|337
|472
|372
|379
|169
|297
|3058
|5862
|Ladies W: 70.2/119
|350
|145
|488
|287
|304
|470
|310
|140
|290
|2784
|475
|350
|137
|337
|472
|341
|345
|169
|297
|2923
|5707
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|13
|1
|7
|5
|17
|11
|4
|10
|16
|8
|6
|14
|2
|18
|12
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1972
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UC, AMEX, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout