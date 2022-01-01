Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Hokkaido

Taisetsuzan Country Club - West Course

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Track Rounds
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 410 206 556 360 374 572 372 160 395 3405 578 452 194 399 525 417 449 213 340 3567 6972
Regular M: 70.7/121 370 170 534 340 358 523 332 150 374 3151 526 419 174 365 494 396 424 186 323 3307 6458
Front M: 69.2/117 350 145 488 287 304 470 310 140 310 2804 475 400 157 337 472 372 379 169 297 3058 5862
Ladies W: 70.2/119 350 145 488 287 304 470 310 140 290 2784 475 350 137 337 472 341 345 169 297 2923 5707
Handicap 9 15 3 13 1 7 5 17 11 4 10 16 8 6 14 2 18 12
Par 4 3 5 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 5 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1972
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, UC, AMEX, Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

