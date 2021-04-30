PGM Golf Resort Okinawa - Hibiscus/Deigo Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7011 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|7011 yards
|Back
|72
|6516 yards
|Regular
|72
|6103 yards
|Front
|72
|5448 yards
|Ladies
|72
|4976 yards
Scorecard for Hibiscus/Deigo
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 74.9/131
|470
|570
|420
|400
|168
|560
|420
|215
|379
|3602
|540
|390
|379
|160
|420
|394
|196
|400
|540
|3419
|7021
|White M: 73.1/123
|450
|544
|400
|385
|135
|535
|410
|190
|370
|3419
|520
|370
|375
|150
|405
|377
|155
|390
|525
|3267
|6686
|Red W: 70.2/119
|336
|480
|336
|325
|115
|458
|325
|142
|345
|2862
|509
|294
|232
|137
|380
|302
|130
|358
|480
|2822
|5684
|Handicap
|1
|15
|3
|13
|17
|9
|5
|7
|11
|18
|2
|4
|14
|12
|6
|10
|8
|16
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1972
Greens Bermuda (Tiff Eagle) Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Isao Aoki
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, JCB, American Express, Diners
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Sauna
Reviews
Course Layout