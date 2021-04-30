Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kyushu / Okinawa

PGM Golf Resort Okinawa - Hibiscus/Deigo Course

Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Rating Snapshot

5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7011 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 7011 yards
Back 72 6516 yards
Regular 72 6103 yards
Front 72 5448 yards
Ladies 72 4976 yards
Scorecard
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 74.9/131 470 570 420 400 168 560 420 215 379 3602 540 390 379 160 420 394 196 400 540 3419 7021
White M: 73.1/123 450 544 400 385 135 535 410 190 370 3419 520 370 375 150 405 377 155 390 525 3267 6686
Red W: 70.2/119 336 480 336 325 115 458 325 142 345 2862 509 294 232 137 380 302 130 358 480 2822 5684
Handicap 1 15 3 13 17 9 5 7 11 18 2 4 14 12 6 10 8 16
Par 4 5 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 36 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1972
Greens Bermuda (Tiff Eagle) Grass
Golf Season Year round
Architect Isao Aoki

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Golf Simulator No
Indoor Practice No

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, JCB, American Express, Diners
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Sauna

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Nearby Courses
PGM Golf Resort Okinawa - Hibiscus: #6
PGM Golf Resort Okinawa - Bougainvillea/Hibiscus Course
Onna, Okinawa
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
PGM Golf Resort Okinawa - Bougainvillea: #8
PGM Golf Resort Okinawa - Bougainvillea/Deigo Course
Onna, Okinawa
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Aloha GCC
Aloha Golf Country Club
Yomitan, Okinawa
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Chura Orchard GC
Chura Orchard Golf Club
Onna, Okinawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Zanpa GC
Zanpa Golf Club
Yomitan, Okinawa
Resort/Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Chibana GC
Chibana Golf Course
Okinawa, Okinawa
Military
0.0
0
Write Review
Banyan Tree GC
Banyan Tree Golf Course
Chatan, Okinawa
Military
0.0
0
Write Review
Ocean Castle CC: #16
Ocean Castle Country Club
Nakagusuku, Okinawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Bel Beach GC: #17
Bel Beach Golf Club
Motobu, Okinawa
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Okinawa CC: #7
Okinawa Country Club
Nishihara, Okinawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review

