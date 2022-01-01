Takara Golf Garden
Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 27
Length 1015 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|27
|1015 yards
Scorecard for Takara Golf Garden
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|White M: 53.4/96 W: 52.3/94
|149
|136
|61
|150
|164
|83
|89
|72
|111
|1015
|1993
|Handicap
|8
|4
|18
|6
|2
|14
|10
|16
|12
|Par
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|3
|27
|54
Course Details
Year Built 1972
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Aono Golf Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted No
Walking Allowed Yes
Available FacilitiesShowers, Lockers, Locker Rooms
