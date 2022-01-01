Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Shikoku / Ehime

Takara Golf Garden

0
About

Holes 9
Type Semi-Private
Par 27
Length 1015 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 27 1015 yards
Scorecard for Takara Golf Garden
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
White M: 53.4/96 W: 52.3/94 149 136 61 150 164 83 89 72 111 1015 1993
Handicap 8 4 18 6 2 14 10 16 12
Par 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 3 27 54

Course Details

Year Built 1972
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Aono Golf Academy"
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted No
Walking Allowed Yes

Available Facilities

Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms

