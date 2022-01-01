Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Shikoku / Ehime

Takinomiya Country Club - Akashi/Besshi Course

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Akashi - Besshi
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 406 152 390 386 365 474 409 202 566 3350 424 148 524 410 377 211 319 408 523 3344 6694
Blue M: 73.0/122 396 152 390 372 348 474 398 180 566 3276 424 148 524 410 377 187 319 388 503 3280 6556
White M: 70.7/121 372 139 345 349 348 456 398 165 544 3116 411 138 502 387 361 166 304 370 487 3126 6242
Silver M: 69.2/117 351 130 332 349 330 441 371 165 504 2973 388 138 485 365 344 148 288 370 467 2993 5966
Gold M: 69.0/116 351 130 332 327 330 441 371 115 438 2835 369 132 455 345 344 148 288 329 467 2877 5712
Red M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113 334 120 306 327 299 401 336 115 373 2611 369 132 455 265 289 97 267 297 445 2616 5227
Peach M: 65.9/107 W: 66.9/109 314 120 244 217 299 367 336 115 373 2385 310 132 418 265 289 80 267 297 443 2501 4886
Purple W: 66.9/108 314 120 244 217 299 367 336 115 373 2385 310 90 343 265 289 80 267 297 413 2354 4739
Handicap 7 9 3 1 11 13 5 15 17 6 10 12 14 16 4 8 2 18
Par 4 3 4 4 4 5 4 3 5 36 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1987
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, DC

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

