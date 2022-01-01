Takinomiya Country Club - Ichizuchi/Besshi Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Ishizushi - Besshi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|194
|520
|407
|325
|391
|412
|530
|440
|190
|3409
|424
|148
|524
|410
|377
|211
|319
|408
|523
|3344
|6753
|Blue M: 73.0/122
|180
|520
|394
|325
|391
|382
|530
|420
|172
|3314
|424
|148
|524
|410
|377
|187
|319
|388
|503
|3280
|6594
|White M: 70.7/121
|158
|506
|394
|298
|364
|362
|502
|396
|158
|3138
|411
|138
|502
|387
|361
|166
|304
|370
|487
|3126
|6264
|Silver M: 69.2/117
|147
|450
|379
|287
|364
|342
|502
|396
|136
|3003
|388
|138
|485
|365
|344
|148
|288
|370
|467
|2993
|5996
|Gold M: 69.0/116
|130
|450
|379
|262
|319
|342
|490
|357
|136
|2865
|369
|132
|455
|345
|344
|148
|288
|329
|467
|2877
|5742
|Red M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113
|130
|365
|294
|262
|319
|342
|429
|357
|116
|2614
|369
|132
|455
|265
|289
|97
|267
|297
|445
|2616
|5230
|Peach M: 65.9/107 W: 66.9/109
|130
|365
|294
|151
|319
|288
|429
|357
|116
|2449
|310
|132
|418
|265
|289
|80
|267
|297
|443
|2501
|4950
|Purple W: 66.9/109
|130
|365
|294
|151
|319
|288
|343
|323
|116
|2329
|310
|90
|343
|265
|289
|80
|267
|297
|413
|2354
|4683
|Handicap
|9
|11
|5
|3
|7
|13
|15
|1
|17
|6
|10
|12
|14
|16
|4
|8
|2
|18
|Par
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|36
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1987
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, DC
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
