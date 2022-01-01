Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Shikoku / Ehime

Takinomiya Country Club - Akashi/Ichizuchi Course

0
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 406 152 390 386 365 474 409 202 566 3350 194 520 407 325 391 412 530 440 190 3409 6759
Blue M: 73.0/122 396 152 390 372 348 474 398 180 566 3276 180 520 394 325 391 382 530 420 172 3314 6590
White M: 70.7/121 372 139 345 349 348 456 398 165 544 3116 158 506 394 298 364 362 502 396 158 3138 6254
Silver M: 69.2/117 351 130 332 349 330 441 371 165 504 2973 147 450 379 287 364 342 502 396 136 3003 5976
Gold M: 69.0/116 351 130 332 327 330 441 371 115 438 2835 130 450 379 262 319 342 490 357 136 2865 5700
Red M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113 334 120 306 327 299 401 336 115 373 2611 130 365 294 262 319 342 429 357 116 2614 5225
Peach M: 65.9/107 W: 66.9/109 314 120 244 217 299 367 336 115 373 2385 130 365 294 151 319 288 429 357 116 2449 4834
Purple W: 66.9/108 314 120 244 217 299 367 336 115 373 2385 130 365 294 151 319 288 343 323 116 2329 4714
Handicap 7 9 3 1 11 13 5 15 17 10 6 12 14 16 2 4 18 8
Par 4 3 4 4 4 5 4 3 5 36 3 5 4 4 4 4 5 4 3 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1987
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, DC

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

