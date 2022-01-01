Takinomiya Country Club - Akashi/Ichizuchi Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Akashi - Ichizuchi
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|406
|152
|390
|386
|365
|474
|409
|202
|566
|3350
|194
|520
|407
|325
|391
|412
|530
|440
|190
|3409
|6759
|Blue M: 73.0/122
|396
|152
|390
|372
|348
|474
|398
|180
|566
|3276
|180
|520
|394
|325
|391
|382
|530
|420
|172
|3314
|6590
|White M: 70.7/121
|372
|139
|345
|349
|348
|456
|398
|165
|544
|3116
|158
|506
|394
|298
|364
|362
|502
|396
|158
|3138
|6254
|Silver M: 69.2/117
|351
|130
|332
|349
|330
|441
|371
|165
|504
|2973
|147
|450
|379
|287
|364
|342
|502
|396
|136
|3003
|5976
|Gold M: 69.0/116
|351
|130
|332
|327
|330
|441
|371
|115
|438
|2835
|130
|450
|379
|262
|319
|342
|490
|357
|136
|2865
|5700
|Red M: 66.1/111 W: 67.1/113
|334
|120
|306
|327
|299
|401
|336
|115
|373
|2611
|130
|365
|294
|262
|319
|342
|429
|357
|116
|2614
|5225
|Peach M: 65.9/107 W: 66.9/109
|314
|120
|244
|217
|299
|367
|336
|115
|373
|2385
|130
|365
|294
|151
|319
|288
|429
|357
|116
|2449
|4834
|Purple W: 66.9/108
|314
|120
|244
|217
|299
|367
|336
|115
|373
|2385
|130
|365
|294
|151
|319
|288
|343
|323
|116
|2329
|4714
|Handicap
|7
|9
|3
|1
|11
|13
|5
|15
|17
|10
|6
|12
|14
|16
|2
|4
|18
|8
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|36
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1987
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, DC
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout