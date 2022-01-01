Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Shikoku / Kagawa

Takuma Country Club

0
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6576 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6576 yards
Regular 72 6053 yards
Ladies 72 5068 yards
Scorecard for Takuma Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 408 562 181 444 550 330 195 406 347 3423 498 351 195 497 358 364 185 377 328 3153 6576
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 383 538 155 369 524 314 160 356 323 3122 475 303 179 483 335 345 153 356 302 2931 6053
Red W: 67.1/113 302 431 122 326 444 286 126 303 290 2630 450 256 114 379 293 287 124 287 248 2438 5068
Handicap 5 9 3 1 13 15 11 7 17 14 4 12 10 2 6 16 8 18
Par 4 5 3 4 5 4 3 4 4 36 5 4 3 5 4 4 3 4 4 36 72

Year Built 1973
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Driving Range No

Credit Cards Accepted JCB / VISA / DC / AMEX / NICOS / Master / UC / Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes recommended
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire. No jeans.

Restaurant

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Nearby Courses
Kotohira CC - Out: #8
Kotohira Country Club - Out/In Course
Mitoyo, Kagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Kotohira CC - New: #3
Kotohira Country Club - New/Out Course
Mitoyo, Kagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Kotohira CC - In: #1
Kotohira Country Club - New/In Course
Mitoyo, Kagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Marukame Public Golf Course
Marugame, Kagawa
Public
0.0
0
Takamatsu CC
Takamatsu Country Club
Sakaide, Kagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Manno Hills CC: Clubhouse
Manno Hills Country Club
Manno, Kagawa
Resort
0.0
0
Sakaide CC: #5
Sakaide Country Club
Takamatsu, Kagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Takagawa Shinkotonami GC: #3
Takagawa Shinkotonami Golf Club
Manno, Kagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Sunrise Hills Country Club - Center/West Course
Manno, Kagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Sunrise Hills Country Club - East/Center Course
Manno, Kagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Sunrise Hills Country Club - West/East Course
Manno, Kagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Reoma Kogen GC
Reoma Kogen Golf Club
Miyoshi, Tokushima
Semi-Private
0.0
0
