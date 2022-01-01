Takuma Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6576 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6576 yards
|Regular
|72
|6053 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5068 yards
Scorecard for Takuma Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|408
|562
|181
|444
|550
|330
|195
|406
|347
|3423
|498
|351
|195
|497
|358
|364
|185
|377
|328
|3153
|6576
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|383
|538
|155
|369
|524
|314
|160
|356
|323
|3122
|475
|303
|179
|483
|335
|345
|153
|356
|302
|2931
|6053
|Red W: 67.1/113
|302
|431
|122
|326
|444
|286
|126
|303
|290
|2630
|450
|256
|114
|379
|293
|287
|124
|287
|248
|2438
|5068
|Handicap
|5
|9
|3
|1
|13
|15
|11
|7
|17
|14
|4
|12
|10
|2
|6
|16
|8
|18
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1973
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range No
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB / VISA / DC / AMEX / NICOS / Master / UC / Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed Soft spikes recommended
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire. No jeans.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout