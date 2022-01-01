Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Shikoku / Kagawa

Manno Hills Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6850 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Champion 72 6850 yards 73.1 123
Blue 72 6447 yards 70.7 121
White 72 6041 yards 69.2 117
White (W) 72 6041 yards 71.7 123
Gold (W) 72 5536 yards 70.3 119
Scorecard
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 427 510 200 425 405 525 352 177 408 3429 385 415 191 374 433 516 386 208 513 3421 6850
Blue M: 70.7/121 404 492 178 397 378 512 325 159 386 3231 359 393 155 348 413 501 360 191 496 3216 6447
White M: 69.2/117 W: 71.7/123 376 475 150 369 344 497 300 140 366 3017 334 374 136 320 391 483 345 168 473 3024 6041
Green W: 70.3/119 347 459 128 343 315 461 276 121 341 2791 308 366 116 290 351 446 286 148 434 2745 5536
Handicap 3 13 15 1 11 7 5 17 9 8 4 18 12 2 14 6 16 10
Par 4 5 3 4 4 5 4 3 4 36 4 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1996
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, Master

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities

Reviews

