Manno Hills Country Club
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 6850 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Champion
|72
|6850 yards
|73.1
|123
|Blue
|72
|6447 yards
|70.7
|121
|White
|72
|6041 yards
|69.2
|117
|White (W)
|72
|6041 yards
|71.7
|123
|Gold (W)
|72
|5536 yards
|70.3
|119
Scorecard for Manno Hills Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|427
|510
|200
|425
|405
|525
|352
|177
|408
|3429
|385
|415
|191
|374
|433
|516
|386
|208
|513
|3421
|6850
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|404
|492
|178
|397
|378
|512
|325
|159
|386
|3231
|359
|393
|155
|348
|413
|501
|360
|191
|496
|3216
|6447
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 71.7/123
|376
|475
|150
|369
|344
|497
|300
|140
|366
|3017
|334
|374
|136
|320
|391
|483
|345
|168
|473
|3024
|6041
|Green W: 70.3/119
|347
|459
|128
|343
|315
|461
|276
|121
|341
|2791
|308
|366
|116
|290
|351
|446
|286
|148
|434
|2745
|5536
|Handicap
|3
|13
|15
|1
|11
|7
|5
|17
|9
|8
|4
|18
|12
|2
|14
|6
|16
|10
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1996
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC, UFJ, Master
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities
