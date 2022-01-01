Marukame Public Golf Course
About
Holes 18
Type Public
Par 66
Length 5022 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|66
|5022 yards
|Reg
|66
|4721 yards
|Ladies
|66
|4114 yards
Scorecard for Moonlight - Sunshine
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 65.5/104
|160
|398
|117
|156
|131
|345
|143
|132
|413
|1995
|493
|388
|120
|345
|388
|480
|148
|328
|312
|3002
|4997
|Regular M: 64.8/102 W: 65.0/106
|145
|382
|117
|143
|115
|325
|137
|111
|387
|1862
|476
|356
|115
|345
|388
|480
|137
|295
|301
|2893
|4755
|Handicap
|6
|10
|12
|14
|8
|16
|4
|18
|2
|11
|3
|9
|5
|1
|13
|7
|15
|17
|Par
|3
|4
|3
|3
|3
|4
|3
|3
|4
|30
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|66
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted No
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
