Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Shikoku / Kagawa

Marukame Public Golf Course

About

Holes 18
Type Public
Par 66
Length 5022 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 66 5022 yards
Reg 66 4721 yards
Ladies 66 4114 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Moonlight - Sunshine
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 65.5/104 160 398 117 156 131 345 143 132 413 1995 493 388 120 345 388 480 148 328 312 3002 4997
Regular M: 64.8/102 W: 65.0/106 145 382 117 143 115 325 137 111 387 1862 476 356 115 345 388 480 137 295 301 2893 4755
Handicap 6 10 12 14 8 16 4 18 2 11 3 9 5 1 13 7 15 17
Par 3 4 3 3 3 4 3 3 4 30 5 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 66

Course Details

Year Built 1976
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Teaching Pro Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted No
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

