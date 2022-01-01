Takamatsu Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6320 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6320 yards
|Rgl
|72
|5851 yards
Scorecard for Takamatsu Country Club Shiroyama Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|174
|401
|341
|299
|357
|530
|407
|226
|355
|3090
|465
|380
|519
|455
|211
|327
|357
|171
|345
|3230
|6320
|Red M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|150
|401
|335
|270
|335
|483
|350
|185
|345
|2854
|410
|360
|498
|440
|178
|315
|322
|156
|318
|2997
|5851
|Handicap
|11
|1
|17
|9
|7
|5
|3
|13
|15
|4
|8
|6
|2
|12
|18
|14
|16
|10
|Par
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|35
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|35
|70
Course Details
Year Built 1954
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
