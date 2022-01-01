Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Shikoku / Kagawa

Takamatsu Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6320 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6320 yards
Rgl 72 5851 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Takamatsu Country Club Shiroyama Course
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 174 401 341 299 357 530 407 226 355 3090 465 380 519 455 211 327 357 171 345 3230 6320
Red M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 150 401 335 270 335 483 350 185 345 2854 410 360 498 440 178 315 322 156 318 2997 5851
Handicap 11 1 17 9 7 5 3 13 15 4 8 6 2 12 18 14 16 10
Par 3 4 4 4 4 5 4 3 4 35 4 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 35 70

Course Details

Year Built 1954
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Sakaide CC: #5
Sakaide Country Club
Takamatsu, Kagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Marukame Public Golf Course
Marugame, Kagawa
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Manno Hills CC: Clubhouse
Manno Hills Country Club
Manno, Kagawa
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Royal Takamatsu CC
Royal Takamatsu Country Club
Ayagawa, Kagawa
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Takamatsu Gold CC: #18
Takamatsu Gold Country Club
Ayagawa, Kagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sunrise Hills Country Club - Center/West Course
Manno, Kagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Takagawa Shinkotonami GC: #3
Takagawa Shinkotonami Golf Club
Manno, Kagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sunrise Hills Country Club - West/East Course
Manno, Kagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sunrise Hills Country Club - East/Center Course
Manno, Kagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ayutaki CC: Clubhouse
Ayutaki Country Club
Takamatsu, Kagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Takamatsu Public GC
Takamatsu Public Golf Course
Takamatsu, Kagawa
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Setoohashi CC
Setoohashi Country Club
Tamano, Okayama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me