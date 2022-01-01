Tokyo Birdie Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7181 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Full Back/Fuji
|72
|7181 yards
|Full Back/Ume
|72
|6964 yards
|Back/Fuji
|72
|6881 yards
|Back/Ume
|72
|6664 yards
|Regular/Fuji
|72
|6300 yards
|Regular/Ume
|72
|6077 yards
|Ladies/Fuji
|72
|5310 yards
|Ladies/Ume
|72
|5085 yards
Scorecard for Tokyo Birdie Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|429
|376
|501
|172
|522
|430
|403
|167
|395
|3395
|370
|403
|404
|542
|175
|407
|460
|195
|530
|3486
|6881
|Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 70.7/121
|398
|350
|483
|142
|500
|398
|376
|145
|368
|3160
|347
|365
|379
|510
|154
|320
|415
|174
|476
|3140
|6300
|Handicap
|9
|13
|3
|7
|15
|1
|11
|17
|5
|12
|14
|6
|18
|16
|8
|2
|4
|10
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1976
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted UFJ / VISA / UC / JCB / AMEX / Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Featured Content
Load More
Course Layout