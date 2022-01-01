Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Tokyo

Tokyo Birdie Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par 72
Length 7181 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Full Back/Fuji 72 7181 yards
Full Back/Ume 72 6964 yards
Back/Fuji 72 6881 yards
Back/Ume 72 6664 yards
Regular/Fuji 72 6300 yards
Regular/Ume 72 6077 yards
Ladies/Fuji 72 5310 yards
Ladies/Ume 72 5085 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Tokyo Birdie Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 429 376 501 172 522 430 403 167 395 3395 370 403 404 542 175 407 460 195 530 3486 6881
Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 70.7/121 398 350 483 142 500 398 376 145 368 3160 347 365 379 510 154 320 415 174 476 3140 6300
Handicap 9 13 3 7 15 1 11 17 5 12 14 6 18 16 8 2 4 10
Par 4 4 5 3 5 4 4 3 4 36 4 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1976
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Mondays.

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted UFJ / VISA / UC / JCB / AMEX / Diners
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Ome GC
Ome Golf Club - East/Middle Course
Ome, Tokyo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hanno Park CC
Hanno Park Country Club
Hanno, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ome GC
Ome Golf Club - Middle/West Course
Ome, Tokyo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Ome GC
Ome Golf Club - West/East Course
Ome, Tokyo
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hanno Kusunoki CC: #5
Hanno Kusunoki Country Club
Hanno, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hanno Green CC
Hanno Green Country Club
Hanno, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Musashigaoka GC: Driving range
Musashigaoka Golf Course
Hanno, Saitama
Resort/Public
0.0
0
Write Review
New Musashigaoka GC: #12
New Musashigaoka Golf Course
Hidaka, Saitama
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Sayama GC - West: #7
Sayama Golf Club - West/South Course
Iruma, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sayama GC - South: #4
Sayama Golf Club - South/East Course
Iruma, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sayama GC - East: #5
Sayama Golf Club - East/West Course
Iruma, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kuni CC
Kuni Country Club - East/West
Hanno, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Featured Content
Fuji Sankei Ladies Classic - Final Round
Articles
The best golf destinations in Asia
Load More
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me