Hanno Park Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6514 yards
Slope 130
Rating 71.3
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back/Bent 72 6514 yards 71.3 130
Back/Bent (W) 72 6514 yards 78.2 136
Back/Korai 72 6332 yards 70.3 130
Back/Korai (W) 72 6332 yards 77.0 135
Regular/Bent 72 6123 yards 69.5 128
Regular/Bent (W) 72 6123 yards 75.9 131
Regular/Korai (W) 72 5941 yards 74.8 130
Regular/Korai 72 5941 yards 68.3 128
Ladies/Bent 72 5277 yards 65.4 117
Ladies/Bent (W) 72 5277 yards 70.8 122
Ladies/Korai 72 5168 yards 64.8 116
Ladies/Korai (W) 72 5168 yards 70.0 121
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Hanno Park Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 71.3/130 W: 78.2/136 484 365 391 153 410 376 183 527 389 3278 569 446 345 151 364 287 379 172 523 3236 6514
White M: 69.5/128 W: 75.9/131 469 351 381 140 385 360 173 510 375 3144 530 326 321 146 349 275 370 163 499 2979 6123
Red M: 65.4/117 W: 70.8/122 436 302 344 115 351 204 92 424 344 2612 464 287 292 133 311 259 323 124 472 2665 5277
Handicap 9 15 7 11 5 1 13 3 17 4 2 18 8 6 16 12 14 10
Par 5 4 4 3 4 4 3 5 4 36 5 4 4 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1978
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Diners, DC
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code No T-shirts, jeans, jerseys, sandals.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Showers, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

