Hanno Park Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6514 yards
Slope 130
Rating 71.3
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back/Bent
|72
|6514 yards
|71.3
|130
|Back/Bent (W)
|72
|6514 yards
|78.2
|136
|Back/Korai
|72
|6332 yards
|70.3
|130
|Back/Korai (W)
|72
|6332 yards
|77.0
|135
|Regular/Bent
|72
|6123 yards
|69.5
|128
|Regular/Bent (W)
|72
|6123 yards
|75.9
|131
|Regular/Korai (W)
|72
|5941 yards
|74.8
|130
|Regular/Korai
|72
|5941 yards
|68.3
|128
|Ladies/Bent
|72
|5277 yards
|65.4
|117
|Ladies/Bent (W)
|72
|5277 yards
|70.8
|122
|Ladies/Korai
|72
|5168 yards
|64.8
|116
|Ladies/Korai (W)
|72
|5168 yards
|70.0
|121
Scorecard for Hanno Park Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 71.3/130 W: 78.2/136
|484
|365
|391
|153
|410
|376
|183
|527
|389
|3278
|569
|446
|345
|151
|364
|287
|379
|172
|523
|3236
|6514
|White M: 69.5/128 W: 75.9/131
|469
|351
|381
|140
|385
|360
|173
|510
|375
|3144
|530
|326
|321
|146
|349
|275
|370
|163
|499
|2979
|6123
|Red M: 65.4/117 W: 70.8/122
|436
|302
|344
|115
|351
|204
|92
|424
|344
|2612
|464
|287
|292
|133
|311
|259
|323
|124
|472
|2665
|5277
|Handicap
|9
|15
|7
|11
|5
|1
|13
|3
|17
|4
|2
|18
|8
|6
|16
|12
|14
|10
|Par
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1978
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, Diners, DC
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code No T-shirts, jeans, jerseys, sandals.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesShowers, Lockers, Locker Rooms
