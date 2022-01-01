Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Saitama

Hanno Green Country Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7005 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
BT/Bent 72 7005 yards 74.9 131
BT/Korai 72 6707 yards
RT/Bent 72 6537 yards 73.1 123
RT/Korai 72 6246 yards
FT/Bent (W) 72 6075 yards 71.7 123
FT/Korai 72 5787 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Hanno Green Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 388 615 398 445 207 367 555 162 410 3547 418 595 347 176 350 437 197 388 550 3458 7005
Blue M: 73.1/123 368 583 376 434 185 339 517 142 388 3332 396 543 332 152 335 386 173 366 522 3205 6537
Red W: 71.7/123 349 544 352 419 160 321 478 124 367 3114 370 498 314 134 300 359 152 343 491 2961 6075
Handicap 15 3 9 1 7 13 5 17 11 10 4 16 14 8 2 6 18 12
Par 4 5 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 36 4 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1989
Greens Bent/Korai Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes

Policies

Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Hanno Kusunoki CC: #5
Hanno Kusunoki Country Club
Hanno, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Hanno Park CC
Hanno Park Country Club
Hanno, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
New Musashigaoka GC: #12
New Musashigaoka Golf Course
Hidaka, Saitama
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Musashigaoka GC: Driving range
Musashigaoka Golf Course
Hanno, Saitama
Resort/Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Saitama GC: #10
Saitama Golf Club
Moroyama, Saitama
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kuni CC
Kuni Country Club - North/West
Hanno, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kuni CC
Kuni Country Club - East/West
Hanno, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Olympic National GC EAST
Olympic National Golf Club EAST
Moroyama, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Kuni CC
Kuni Country Club - North/East
Hanno, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Olympic National GC WEST
Olympic National Golf Club WEST - Azalea Course
Moroyama, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Olympic National GC WEST
Olympic National Golf Club WEST - Moss Phlox Course
Moroyama, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Olympic National GC WEST
Olympic National Golf Club WEST - Camellia Course
Moroyama, Saitama
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me