Hanno Green Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 7005 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|BT/Bent
|72
|7005 yards
|74.9
|131
|BT/Korai
|72
|6707 yards
|RT/Bent
|72
|6537 yards
|73.1
|123
|RT/Korai
|72
|6246 yards
|FT/Bent (W)
|72
|6075 yards
|71.7
|123
|FT/Korai
|72
|5787 yards
Scorecard for Hanno Green Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|388
|615
|398
|445
|207
|367
|555
|162
|410
|3547
|418
|595
|347
|176
|350
|437
|197
|388
|550
|3458
|7005
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|368
|583
|376
|434
|185
|339
|517
|142
|388
|3332
|396
|543
|332
|152
|335
|386
|173
|366
|522
|3205
|6537
|Red W: 71.7/123
|349
|544
|352
|419
|160
|321
|478
|124
|367
|3114
|370
|498
|314
|134
|300
|359
|152
|343
|491
|2961
|6075
|Handicap
|15
|3
|9
|1
|7
|13
|5
|17
|11
|10
|4
|16
|14
|8
|2
|6
|18
|12
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1989
Greens Bent/Korai Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
