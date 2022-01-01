Toto Hanno Country Club
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6608 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|6608 yards
|Regular
|72
|6090 yards
Scorecard for Toto Hanno Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Back M: 73.1/123
|345
|343
|193
|363
|535
|245
|366
|341
|530
|3261
|379
|521
|400
|358
|203
|589
|368
|194
|335
|3347
|6608
|Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|325
|332
|173
|344
|518
|136
|344
|324
|495
|2991
|361
|501
|366
|338
|180
|531
|328
|174
|320
|3099
|6090
|Handicap
|18
|2
|14
|4
|10
|16
|8
|6
|12
|7
|17
|1
|3
|9
|5
|11
|15
|13
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1991
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Fridays.
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, AMEX, Orico, Diners Club, TS3, Mastercard, Rakuten
Walking Allowed Yes
