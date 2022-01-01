Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Saitama

Toto Hanno Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6608 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 6608 yards
Regular 72 6090 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Toto Hanno Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Back M: 73.1/123 345 343 193 363 535 245 366 341 530 3261 379 521 400 358 203 589 368 194 335 3347 6608
Regular M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 325 332 173 344 518 136 344 324 495 2991 361 501 366 338 180 531 328 174 320 3099 6090
Handicap 18 2 14 4 10 16 8 6 12 7 17 1 3 9 5 11 15 13
Par 4 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 5 36 4 5 4 4 3 5 4 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1991
Golf Season Year round. Closed on Fridays.

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, JCB, AMEX, Orico, Diners Club, TS3, Mastercard, Rakuten
Walking Allowed Yes

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

