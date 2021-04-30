Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Kanto / Saitama

Hanno Kusunoki Country Club

About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6721 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Full Back 72 6721 yards 73.1 123
Back 72 6262 yards 70.7 121
Regular 72 5699 yards 69.2 177
Ladies 72 5351 yards 67.1 113
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Hannokusunoki Country Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 73.1/123 430 195 524 375 429 175 532 343 391 3394 343 220 431 533 161 347 392 355 545 3327 6721
White M: 70.7/121 405 173 500 350 392 148 499 315 362 3144 324 186 397 523 141 324 371 336 516 3118 6262
Yellow M: 69.2/177 360 145 462 321 369 118 457 282 327 2841 302 142 373 501 110 283 345 319 483 2858 5699
Red W: 67.1/113 332 123 426 294 337 118 457 282 327 2696 277 142 349 447 83 283 318 305 451 2655 5351
Handicap 9 15 3 7 1 13 5 11 17 10 4 16 2 14 8 12 6 18
Par 4 3 5 4 4 3 5 4 4 36 4 3 4 5 3 4 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1995
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

