Hanno Kusunoki Country Club
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6721 yards
Slope 123
Rating 73.1
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Full Back
|72
|6721 yards
|73.1
|123
|Back
|72
|6262 yards
|70.7
|121
|Regular
|72
|5699 yards
|69.2
|177
|Ladies
|72
|5351 yards
|67.1
|113
Scorecard for Hannokusunoki Country Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|430
|195
|524
|375
|429
|175
|532
|343
|391
|3394
|343
|220
|431
|533
|161
|347
|392
|355
|545
|3327
|6721
|White M: 70.7/121
|405
|173
|500
|350
|392
|148
|499
|315
|362
|3144
|324
|186
|397
|523
|141
|324
|371
|336
|516
|3118
|6262
|Yellow M: 69.2/177
|360
|145
|462
|321
|369
|118
|457
|282
|327
|2841
|302
|142
|373
|501
|110
|283
|345
|319
|483
|2858
|5699
|Red W: 67.1/113
|332
|123
|426
|294
|337
|118
|457
|282
|327
|2696
|277
|142
|349
|447
|83
|283
|318
|305
|451
|2655
|5351
|Handicap
|9
|15
|3
|7
|1
|13
|5
|11
|17
|10
|4
|16
|2
|14
|8
|12
|6
|18
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1995
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
GPS Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Diners, JCB
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Stay & Play Offers
From $95
Valid dates: Apr 30, 2021 - Oct 30, 2021
• 18 holes with a cart on our award winning golf course designed by Rees Jones
Course Layout