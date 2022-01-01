Tsukuiko Golf Club - Rindou/Sirayuri Course
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 72
Length 6241 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black/A
|72
|6241 yards
|Black/B
|72
|6101 yards
|Blue/A
|72
|5908 yards
|Blue/B
|72
|5777 yards
|White/A
|72
|5562 yards
|White/B
|72
|5432 yards
|Green/A
|72
|4919 yards
|Green/B
|72
|4789 yards
Scorecard for Gentian - HakuYuri
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 70.7/121
|516
|137
|328
|497
|325
|129
|406
|379
|363
|3080
|413
|496
|113
|366
|415
|344
|410
|375
|184
|3116
|6196
|Blue M: 69.2/117
|502
|127
|313
|468
|311
|117
|394
|358
|350
|2940
|397
|479
|101
|350
|399
|328
|387
|359
|159
|2959
|5899
|White M: 69.0/116 W: 70.2/119
|481
|120
|302
|448
|300
|106
|372
|349
|339
|2817
|384
|463
|93
|342
|378
|314
|297
|350
|130
|2751
|5568
|Red W: 66.9/109
|407
|120
|302
|381
|274
|106
|257
|316
|310
|2473
|346
|357
|93
|307
|304
|314
|297
|305
|130
|2453
|4926
|Handicap
|2
|10
|8
|4
|12
|14
|16
|6
|18
|11
|5
|13
|7
|1
|15
|9
|3
|17
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1965
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Master, Saison JCB, Diner's, Amex
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
