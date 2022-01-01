Tsukuiko Golf Club - Sirayuri/Yamabuki Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 71
Length 6146 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black/A
|71
|6146 yards
|Black/B
|71
|5889 yards
|Blue/A
|71
|5734 yards
|Blue/B
|71
|5577 yards
|White/A
|71
|5396 yards
|White/B
|71
|5139 yards
|Green/A
|71
|4688 yards
|Green/B
|71
|4430 yards
Scorecard for HakuYuri - Yamabuki
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|413
|496
|113
|366
|415
|344
|410
|375
|184
|3116
|363
|398
|566
|185
|410
|342
|155
|423
|171
|3013
|6129
|White M: 69.2/117
|397
|479
|101
|350
|399
|328
|387
|359
|159
|2959
|350
|375
|547
|171
|390
|327
|139
|415
|161
|2875
|5834
|Gold M: 66.1/111 W: 66.1/111
|384
|463
|93
|342
|378
|314
|297
|350
|130
|2751
|336
|360
|449
|150
|375
|314
|123
|404
|152
|2663
|5414
|Red W: 65.9/107
|346
|357
|93
|307
|304
|314
|297
|305
|130
|2453
|249
|291
|449
|150
|365
|311
|123
|262
|120
|2320
|4773
|Handicap
|2
|10
|8
|4
|12
|14
|16
|6
|18
|11
|5
|13
|7
|1
|15
|9
|3
|17
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|36
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|35
|71
Course Details
Year Built 1965
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Master, Saison JCB, Diner's, Amex
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Reviews
Course Layout