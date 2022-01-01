Tsukuiko Golf Club - Yamabuki/Rindou Course in Sagamihara, Kanagawa, Japan | GolfPass
About

Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 71
Length 6121 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black/A 71 6121 yards
Black/B 71 5884 yards
Blue/A 71 5824 yards
Blue/B 71 5596 yards
White/A 71 5492 yards
White/A (W) 71 5265 yards
Green/A 71 4707 yards
Green/B 71 4479 yards
Scorecard for Yamabuki - Gentian
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 69.7/119 363 398 566 185 410 342 155 423 171 3013 516 137 328 497 325 129 406 379 363 3080 6093
Blue M: 68.2/115 350 375 547 171 390 327 139 415 161 2875 502 127 313 468 311 117 394 358 350 2940 5815
White M: 65.1/109 W: 66.1/111 336 360 449 150 375 314 123 404 152 2663 481 120 302 448 300 106 372 349 339 2817 5480
Red W: 65.9/107 249 291 449 150 365 311 123 262 120 2320 407 120 302 381 274 106 257 316 310 2473 4793
Handicap 8 10 2 12 14 4 16 18 6 11 13 5 15 1 7 3 9 17
Par 4 4 5 3 5 4 3 4 3 35 5 3 4 5 4 3 4 4 4 36 71

Course Details

Year Built 1965
Greens Bent Grass

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Master, Saison JCB, Diner's, Amex
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

Nearby Courses
Tsukuiko GC - Rindou: #9
Tsukuiko Golf Club - Rindou/Sirayuri Course
Sagamihara, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tsukuiko GC - Sirayuri: #1
Tsukuiko Golf Club - Sirayuri/Yamabuki Course
Sagamihara, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Nagatake GC
Nagatake Golf Club
Sagamihara, Kanagawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tomei Atsugi CC - West: #2
Tomei Atsugi Country Club - West Course
Aikawa, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sagamino CC - Shiroyama: #3
Sagamino Country Club - Shiroyama/Aikawa Course
Sagamihara, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sagamino CC - Aikawa: #4
Sagamino Country Club - Aikawa/Sagami Course
Sagamihara, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Tomei Atsugi CC: #4
Tomei Atsugi Country Club
Aikawa, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sagamino CC - Sagami: #5
Sagamino Country Club - Sagami/Shiroyama Course
Sagamihara, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Daisagami CC
Daisagami Country Club - West/East Course
Aikawa, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Daisagami CC: Driving range
Daisagami Country Club - Center/West Course
Aikawa, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sagamiko CC - Sakura: #3
Sagamiko Country Club - Fuji/Sakura Course
Sagamihara, Kanagawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Sagamiko CC - Yuri: #9
Sagamiko Country Club - Sakura/Yuri Course
Sagamihara, Kanagawa
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
