Tsukuiko Golf Club - Yamabuki/Rindou Course
About
Holes 18
Type Semi-Private
Par 71
Length 6121 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black/A
|71
|6121 yards
|Black/B
|71
|5884 yards
|Blue/A
|71
|5824 yards
|Blue/B
|71
|5596 yards
|White/A
|71
|5492 yards
|White/A (W)
|71
|5265 yards
|Green/A
|71
|4707 yards
|Green/B
|71
|4479 yards
Scorecard for Yamabuki - Gentian
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 69.7/119
|363
|398
|566
|185
|410
|342
|155
|423
|171
|3013
|516
|137
|328
|497
|325
|129
|406
|379
|363
|3080
|6093
|Blue M: 68.2/115
|350
|375
|547
|171
|390
|327
|139
|415
|161
|2875
|502
|127
|313
|468
|311
|117
|394
|358
|350
|2940
|5815
|White M: 65.1/109 W: 66.1/111
|336
|360
|449
|150
|375
|314
|123
|404
|152
|2663
|481
|120
|302
|448
|300
|106
|372
|349
|339
|2817
|5480
|Red W: 65.9/107
|249
|291
|449
|150
|365
|311
|123
|262
|120
|2320
|407
|120
|302
|381
|274
|106
|257
|316
|310
|2473
|4793
|Handicap
|8
|10
|2
|12
|14
|4
|16
|18
|6
|11
|13
|5
|15
|1
|7
|3
|9
|17
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|3
|4
|3
|35
|5
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|71
Course Details
Year Built 1965
Greens Bent Grass
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Bunker Yes
Caddies Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted VISA, Master, Saison JCB, Diner's, Amex
Dress code Appropriate golf attire.
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesBanquet Facilities
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Sagamihara, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
Sagamihara, Kanagawa
Semi-Private
Course Layout