Yabuki Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7010 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 72 7010 yards
Brut 72 6425 yards
Regular 72 6180 yards
Ladies 72 5240 yards 66.1 111
Ladies (W) 72 5240 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Yabuki Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 440 535 365 160 410 545 435 200 425 3515 410 185 410 521 410 435 385 185 555 3496 7011
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 410 505 325 130 385 525 400 175 385 3240 365 160 355 495 385 405 355 160 495 3175 6415
Gold M: 66.1/111 W: 70.2/119 340 410 300 95 310 450 335 120 325 2685 325 115 280 410 315 330 205 130 445 2555 5240
Handicap 11 9 15 17 1 5 13 7 3 16 12 6 18 14 8 2 10 4
Par 4 5 4 3 4 5 4 3 4 36 4 3 4 5 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1991
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, DC, UFJ, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

