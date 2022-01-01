Yabuki Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7010 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|72
|7010 yards
|Brut
|72
|6425 yards
|Regular
|72
|6180 yards
|Ladies
|72
|5240 yards
|66.1
|111
|Ladies (W)
|72
|5240 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Yabuki Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|440
|535
|365
|160
|410
|545
|435
|200
|425
|3515
|410
|185
|410
|521
|410
|435
|385
|185
|555
|3496
|7011
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|410
|505
|325
|130
|385
|525
|400
|175
|385
|3240
|365
|160
|355
|495
|385
|405
|355
|160
|495
|3175
|6415
|Gold M: 66.1/111 W: 70.2/119
|340
|410
|300
|95
|310
|450
|335
|120
|325
|2685
|325
|115
|280
|410
|315
|330
|205
|130
|445
|2555
|5240
|Handicap
|11
|9
|15
|17
|1
|5
|13
|7
|3
|16
|12
|6
|18
|14
|8
|2
|10
|4
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1991
Greens Bent Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, UC, DC, UFJ, Diners
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Nearby Courses
Kumakura, Fukushima
Resort/Private
Kumakura, Fukushima
Resort/Private
Kumakura, Fukushima
Resort/Private
Kumakura, Fukushima
Resort/Private
