Grandee Nasu Shirakawa Golf Club - West Course
About
Holes 9
Type Resort/Private
Par 36
Length 3562 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|36
|3562 yards
|Front
|36
|3091 yards
|Lady
|36
|2432 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1995
Golf Season Year round
Architect Robert Trent Jones, Sr. (1995) Roger Rulewich (1995)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Course Layout