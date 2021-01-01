Eight Golf Garden
About
Holes 8
Type Public
Par 27
Length 1452 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Back
|27
|1452 yards
Course Details
Year Built 1980
Golf Season Year round. Weather permitting.
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf Simulator Yes
Indoor Practice Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Walking Allowed Yes
Course Layout