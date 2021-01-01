Home / Courses / Asia / Japan / Tohoku / Fukushima

Grandee Nasu Shirakawa Golf Club - South Course

0
About

Holes 9
Type Resort/Private
Par 36
Length 3526 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Back 36 3526 yards
Front 36 3123 yards
Lady 36 2432 yards

Course Details

Year Built 1995
Golf Season Year round
Architect Robert Trent Jones, Sr. (1995) Roger Rulewich (1995)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Caddies Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted JCB, VISA, AMEX, UC, DC
Metal Spikes Allowed No
Dress code Appropriate golf attire

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

