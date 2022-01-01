Home / Courses / Asia / China / Guangdong Province

Yangjiang Taojing Golf Resort - D Course

Rating Snapshot

Rating Index Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
About

Holes 9
Type Resort
Par 36
Length 3566 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 36 3566 yards
Gold 36 3288 yards
Blue 36 3171 yards
White 36 2965 yards
Red 36 2773 yards
Scorecard
Scorecard for A/D
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Black M: 74.9/131 415 535 431 205 342 415 635 221 427 3626 7192
Gold M: 73.1/123 396 518 371 189 330 408 613 201 403 3429 6717
Blue M: 70.7/121 356 495 353 172 311 400 600 184 376 3247 6418
White W: 71.2/119 320 438 339 150 296 356 550 156 331 2936 5901
Red W: 67.1/113 294 426 300 133 282 331 470 146 311 2693 5466
Handicap 7 13 1 5 15 9 3 11 17
Par 4 5 4 3 4 4 5 3 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2006
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper golf attire required.

Available Activities

Swimming

Available Sports

Fitness, Tennis

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

