Yangjiang Taojing Golf Resort - B Course

0
Holes 9
Type Resort
Par 36
Length 3664 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 36 3664 yards
Gold 36 3484 yards
Blue 36 3342 yards
White 36 3064 yards
Red 36 2916 yards
Scorecard
Scorecard for B/C
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Black M: 74.9/131 418 527 415 577 235 402 200 438 452 3664 7307
Gold M: 73.1/123 400 507 398 558 179 398 190 415 439 3484 6923
Blue M: 70.7/121 382 484 382 529 170 389 183 399 424 3342 6517
White W: 71.7/123 349 462 370 493 161 310 170 386 363 3064 6023
Red W: 70.2/119 334 431 356 477 153 295 158 365 347 2916 5650
Handicap 16 12 10 8 18 6 2 14 4
Par 4 5 4 5 3 4 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2006
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper golf attire required.

Available Activities

Swimming

Available Sports

Fitness, Tennis

Nearby Courses
Yangjiang Taojing Golf Resort - A: #5
Yangjiang Taojing Golf Resort - A Course
Yangjiang, Guangdong Province
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Yangjiang Taojing Golf Resort
Yangjiang Taojing Golf Resort - C Course
Yangjiang, Guangdong Province
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Yangjiang Taojing Golf Resort
Yangjiang Taojing Golf Resort - D Course
Yangjiang, Guangdong Province
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
