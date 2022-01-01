Yangjiang Taojing Golf Resort - A Course
About
Holes 9
Type Resort
Par 36
Length 3626 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|36
|3626 yards
|Gold
|36
|3429 yards
|Blue
|36
|3247 yards
|White
|36
|2936 yards
|Red
|36
|2693 yards
Scorecard for A/B
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|415
|535
|431
|205
|342
|415
|635
|221
|427
|3626
|7290
|Gold M: 73.1/123
|396
|518
|371
|189
|330
|408
|613
|201
|403
|3429
|6913
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|356
|495
|353
|172
|311
|400
|600
|184
|376
|3247
|6589
|White W: 71.2/119
|320
|438
|339
|150
|296
|356
|550
|156
|331
|2936
|6000
|Red W: 67.1/113
|294
|426
|300
|133
|282
|331
|470
|146
|311
|2693
|5609
|Handicap
|15
|11
|9
|7
|17
|5
|1
|13
|3
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2006
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper golf attire required.
Available ActivitiesSwimming
Available SportsFitness, Tennis
