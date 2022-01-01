Home / Courses / Asia / China / Guangdong Province

Yangjiang Taojing Golf Resort - C Course

About

Holes 9
Type Resort
Par 36
Length 3643 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 36 3643 yards
Gold 36 3439 yards
Blue 36 3175 yards
White 36 2959 yards
Red 36 2734 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for C/D
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Black M: 74.9/131 508 187 454 413 473 170 563 424 451 3643 7209
Gold M: 73.1/123 481 167 433 392 437 165 540 401 423 3439 6727
Blue M: 70.7/121 462 149 401 339 411 139 511 368 395 3175 6346
White W: 71.2/119 440 133 373 315 383 111 493 339 372 2959 5924
Red W: 67.1/113 416 117 354 292 347 106 457 306 339 2734 5507
Handicap 18 16 4 10 2 14 6 8 12
Par 5 3 4 4 4 3 5 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2006
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper golf attire required.

Available Activities

Swimming

Available Sports

Fitness, Tennis

