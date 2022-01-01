Yangjiang Taojing Golf Resort - C Course
About
Holes 9
Type Resort
Par 36
Length 3643 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|36
|3643 yards
|Gold
|36
|3439 yards
|Blue
|36
|3175 yards
|White
|36
|2959 yards
|Red
|36
|2734 yards
Scorecard for C/D
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|508
|187
|454
|413
|473
|170
|563
|424
|451
|3643
|7209
|Gold M: 73.1/123
|481
|167
|433
|392
|437
|165
|540
|401
|423
|3439
|6727
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|462
|149
|401
|339
|411
|139
|511
|368
|395
|3175
|6346
|White W: 71.2/119
|440
|133
|373
|315
|383
|111
|493
|339
|372
|2959
|5924
|Red W: 67.1/113
|416
|117
|354
|292
|347
|106
|457
|306
|339
|2734
|5507
|Handicap
|18
|16
|4
|10
|2
|14
|6
|8
|12
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2006
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Yes
Walking Allowed Yes
Dress code Proper golf attire required.
Available ActivitiesSwimming
Available SportsFitness, Tennis
Reviews
