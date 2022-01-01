Home / Courses

Phoenix Hill Golf Club - A/B Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for A - B
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 73.1/123 390 165 525 154 552 393 401 341 394 3315 183 595 148 606 402 356 438 177 586 3491 6806
Blue M: 70.7/121 360 146 490 154 526 365 370 313 365 3089 172 570 130 580 370 336 415 166 560 3299 6388
White M: 69.2/117 319 126 463 122 491 341 348 309 345 2864 160 544 130 557 342 293 380 147 507 3060 5924
Red W: 70.2/119 305 114 445 93 465 320 325 287 306 2660 153 529 116 535 313 279 373 142 474 2914 5574
Handicap 7 13 11 17 9 15 5 3 1 6 2 16 10 12 18 8 14 4
Par 4 3 5 3 5 4 4 4 4 36 3 5 3 5 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2006

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Phoenix Hill Golf Club - B/C Course
Dongguan, Guangdong
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Phoenix Hill Golf Club - A/C Course
Dongguan, Guangdong
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Mission Hills GC - Els
Mission Hills Golf Club - Els Course
Shenzhen, Guangdong
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Mission Hills GC - Vijay
Mission Hills Golf Club - Vijay Course
Shenzhen, Guangdong
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Mission Hills GC - World Cup
Mission Hills Golf Club - World Cup Course
Shenzhen, Guangdong
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Mission Hills GC - Pete Dye
Mission Hills Golf Club - Pete Dye Course
Shenzhen, Guangdong
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Genzon Golf Club - A Course
Longgang, Guangdong
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Mission Hills GC - Ozaki
Mission Hills Golf Club - Ozaki Course
Shenzhen, Guangdong
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Mission Hills GC - Zhang Lian Wei
Mission Hills Golf Club - Zhang Lian Wei Course
Shenzhen, Guangdong
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Genzon Golf Club - B Course
Longgang, Guangdong
Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Mission Hills GC - Faldo
Mission Hills Golf Club - Faldo Course
Shenzhen, Guangdong
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Mission Hills GC - Leadbetter
Mission Hills Golf Club - Leadbetter Course
Dongguan, Guangdong
Resort/Private
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me