Phoenix Hill Golf Club - A/B Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for A - B
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|390
|165
|525
|154
|552
|393
|401
|341
|394
|3315
|183
|595
|148
|606
|402
|356
|438
|177
|586
|3491
|6806
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|360
|146
|490
|154
|526
|365
|370
|313
|365
|3089
|172
|570
|130
|580
|370
|336
|415
|166
|560
|3299
|6388
|White M: 69.2/117
|319
|126
|463
|122
|491
|341
|348
|309
|345
|2864
|160
|544
|130
|557
|342
|293
|380
|147
|507
|3060
|5924
|Red W: 70.2/119
|305
|114
|445
|93
|465
|320
|325
|287
|306
|2660
|153
|529
|116
|535
|313
|279
|373
|142
|474
|2914
|5574
|Handicap
|7
|13
|11
|17
|9
|15
|5
|3
|1
|6
|2
|16
|10
|12
|18
|8
|14
|4
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|36
|3
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2006
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities
Course Layout