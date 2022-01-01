Home / Courses / Asia / China / Guangdong Province

Genzon Golf Club - A Course

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A

Previously known as CITIC Green Golf Club.

Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Scorecard for A
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 358 547 186 437 475 375 401 226 536 3541 408 325 205 543 418 470 204 575 456 3604 7145
Blue M: 73.1/123 327 523 159 413 420 348 350 200 510 3250 383 300 185 519 401 443 161 527 428 3347 6597
White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 299 484 140 378 375 300 313 172 443 2904 363 275 165 482 360 417 114 481 348 3005 5909
Red W: 67.1/113 265 430 113 324 345 243 293 146 376 2535 320 222 91 400 319 398 97 451 311 2609 5144
Handicap 17 5 3 9 1 15 13 11 7 8 18 4 10 12 6 14 2 16
Par 4 5 3 4 4 4 4 3 5 36 4 4 3 5 4 4 3 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2008
Architect Neil Haworth (2008)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Genzon International Golf Training Center"
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, UnionPay

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities

