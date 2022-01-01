Genzon Golf Club - A Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Previously known as CITIC Green Golf Club.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for A
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|358
|547
|186
|437
|475
|375
|401
|226
|536
|3541
|408
|325
|205
|543
|418
|470
|204
|575
|456
|3604
|7145
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|327
|523
|159
|413
|420
|348
|350
|200
|510
|3250
|383
|300
|185
|519
|401
|443
|161
|527
|428
|3347
|6597
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|299
|484
|140
|378
|375
|300
|313
|172
|443
|2904
|363
|275
|165
|482
|360
|417
|114
|481
|348
|3005
|5909
|Red W: 67.1/113
|265
|430
|113
|324
|345
|243
|293
|146
|376
|2535
|320
|222
|91
|400
|319
|398
|97
|451
|311
|2609
|5144
|Handicap
|17
|5
|3
|9
|1
|15
|13
|11
|7
|8
|18
|4
|10
|12
|6
|14
|2
|16
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2008
Architect Neil Haworth (2008)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Genzon International Golf Training Center"
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, UnionPay
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities
Reviews
