Genzon Golf Club - B Course

Holes 18
Type Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A

Previously known as CITIC Green Golf Club.

Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Scorecard for B
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 410 515 445 435 575 218 436 350 211 3595 424 436 357 202 570 442 254 503 435 3623 7218
Blue M: 73.1/123 387 496 430 418 560 184 400 334 192 3401 397 412 332 178 530 410 234 483 397 3373 6774
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 349 473 402 403 538 147 381 314 138 3145 357 375 313 162 488 373 212 449 351 3080 6225
Red W: 67.1/113 301 443 381 309 520 105 316 269 113 2757 309 318 291 118 441 344 163 401 318 2703 5460
Handicap 10 2 6 8 4 14 12 18 16 13 11 17 15 1 5 9 3 7
Par 4 5 4 4 5 3 4 4 3 36 4 4 4 3 5 4 3 5 4 36 72

Year Built 2008
Architect Neil Haworth (2008)

Carts Yes

Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Genzon International Golf Training Center"
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, UnionPay

Restaurant

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities

