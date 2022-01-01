Genzon Golf Club - B Course
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Previously known as CITIC Green Golf Club.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for B
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|410
|515
|445
|435
|575
|218
|436
|350
|211
|3595
|424
|436
|357
|202
|570
|442
|254
|503
|435
|3623
|7218
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|387
|496
|430
|418
|560
|184
|400
|334
|192
|3401
|397
|412
|332
|178
|530
|410
|234
|483
|397
|3373
|6774
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|349
|473
|402
|403
|538
|147
|381
|314
|138
|3145
|357
|375
|313
|162
|488
|373
|212
|449
|351
|3080
|6225
|Red W: 67.1/113
|301
|443
|381
|309
|520
|105
|316
|269
|113
|2757
|309
|318
|291
|118
|441
|344
|163
|401
|318
|2703
|5460
|Handicap
|10
|2
|6
|8
|4
|14
|12
|18
|16
|13
|11
|17
|15
|1
|5
|9
|3
|7
|Par
|4
|5
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|36
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2008
Architect Neil Haworth (2008)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes - "Genzon International Golf Training Center"
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, Mastercard, UnionPay
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities
