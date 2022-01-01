Phoenix Hill Golf Club - A/C Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for A - C
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 73.1/123
|390
|165
|525
|154
|552
|393
|401
|341
|394
|3315
|389
|301
|348
|506
|173
|389
|649
|168
|437
|3360
|6675
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|360
|146
|490
|154
|526
|365
|370
|313
|365
|3089
|367
|276
|312
|474
|162
|368
|617
|148
|412
|3136
|6225
|White M: 69.2/117
|319
|126
|463
|122
|491
|341
|348
|309
|345
|2864
|346
|249
|287
|448
|132
|301
|562
|125
|324
|2774
|5638
|Red W: 67.1/113
|305
|114
|445
|93
|465
|320
|325
|287
|306
|2660
|282
|212
|254
|420
|118
|247
|461
|82
|278
|2354
|5014
|Handicap
|7
|13
|11
|17
|9
|15
|5
|3
|1
|14
|2
|18
|6
|10
|4
|8
|16
|12
|Par
|4
|3
|5
|3
|5
|4
|4
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2006
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities
Reviews
Be the first to leave a review
Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Nearby Courses
Course Layout