Gaoming Silver Ocean Golf Club

0
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Scorecard for Gao Ming Silver Ocean Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Gold M: 73.1/123 418 519 199 407 558 178 416 339 364 3398 558 368 151 389 413 201 425 531 398 3434 6832
Blue M: 70.7/121 395 501 172 387 536 165 389 316 339 3200 527 334 131 358 389 181 399 450 373 3142 6342
White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119 361 483 153 338 493 153 336 296 311 2924 507 311 111 330 373 161 353 483 343 2972 5896
Red W: 67.1/113 346 459 138 311 459 143 305 273 278 2712 442 283 81 302 339 148 340 472 333 2740 5452
Handicap 3 9 13 1 7 5 15 17 11 2 4 12 18 6 8 14 16 10
Par 4 5 3 4 5 3 4 4 4 36 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 5 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2002

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted UnionPay

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Sauna, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

