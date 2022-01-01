Gaoming Silver Ocean Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Gao Ming Silver Ocean Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Gold M: 73.1/123
|418
|519
|199
|407
|558
|178
|416
|339
|364
|3398
|558
|368
|151
|389
|413
|201
|425
|531
|398
|3434
|6832
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|395
|501
|172
|387
|536
|165
|389
|316
|339
|3200
|527
|334
|131
|358
|389
|181
|399
|450
|373
|3142
|6342
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 70.2/119
|361
|483
|153
|338
|493
|153
|336
|296
|311
|2924
|507
|311
|111
|330
|373
|161
|353
|483
|343
|2972
|5896
|Red W: 67.1/113
|346
|459
|138
|311
|459
|143
|305
|273
|278
|2712
|442
|283
|81
|302
|339
|148
|340
|472
|333
|2740
|5452
|Handicap
|3
|9
|13
|1
|7
|5
|15
|17
|11
|2
|4
|12
|18
|6
|8
|14
|16
|10
|Par
|4
|5
|3
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2002
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted UnionPay
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Sauna, Lockers, Locker Rooms
