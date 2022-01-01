Foshan Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
Scorecard for Foshan Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|419
|179
|463
|348
|552
|443
|221
|588
|420
|3633
|360
|177
|440
|552
|416
|390
|164
|471
|545
|3515
|7148
|Blue M: 73.1/123
|375
|155
|425
|318
|529
|416
|200
|555
|397
|3370
|344
|161
|427
|525
|399
|369
|147
|446
|501
|3319
|6689
|White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|358
|131
|396
|291
|507
|359
|175
|530
|357
|3104
|322
|141
|393
|490
|372
|346
|130
|427
|467
|3088
|6192
|Red W: 67.1/113
|338
|110
|358
|264
|402
|290
|142
|478
|311
|2693
|292
|123
|306
|447
|307
|305
|112
|360
|419
|2671
|5364
|Handicap
|13
|11
|9
|15
|17
|5
|7
|1
|3
|6
|14
|2
|12
|10
|16
|18
|8
|4
|Par
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|4
|3
|5
|4
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2012
Fairways Tifsport Bermuda Grass
Greens Tifeagle Grass
Architect Tony Cashmore (2012)
Rentals/Services
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Banquet Facilities
