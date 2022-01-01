Home / Courses / Asia / China / Guangdong Province

Foshan Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Private
Par N/A
Length N/A
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Foshan Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 419 179 463 348 552 443 221 588 420 3633 360 177 440 552 416 390 164 471 545 3515 7148
Blue M: 73.1/123 375 155 425 318 529 416 200 555 397 3370 344 161 427 525 399 369 147 446 501 3319 6689
White M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 358 131 396 291 507 359 175 530 357 3104 322 141 393 490 372 346 130 427 467 3088 6192
Red W: 67.1/113 338 110 358 264 402 290 142 478 311 2693 292 123 306 447 307 305 112 360 419 2671 5364
Handicap 13 11 9 15 17 5 7 1 3 6 14 2 12 10 16 18 8 4
Par 4 3 4 4 5 4 3 5 4 36 4 3 4 5 4 4 3 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2012
Fairways Tifsport Bermuda Grass
Greens Tifeagle Grass
Architect Tony Cashmore (2012)

Rentals/Services

Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Golf School Academy Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Available Facilities

Banquet Facilities

