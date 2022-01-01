Home / Courses / Asia / China / Hainan Province

Hainan Wengchang Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6812 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Gold 72 6812 yards
Blue 72 6244 yards
White 72 5824 yards
Red 72 5341 yards
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Hainan Wengchang Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Blue M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123 369 355 507 170 311 316 350 156 518 3052 496 364 177 380 359 176 462 288 490 3192 6244
Handicap 14 12 8 6 10 18 16 4 2 3 7 17 15 13 11 1 9 5
Par 4 4 5 3 4 4 4 3 5 36 5 4 3 4 4 3 4 4 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2004

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes - 180 yuan - 480 yuan
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Visa, JCB, UnionPay

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

