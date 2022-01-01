Hainan Wengchang Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6812 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Gold
|72
|6812 yards
|Blue
|72
|6244 yards
|White
|72
|5824 yards
|Red
|72
|5341 yards
Scorecard for Hainan Wengchang Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121 W: 71.7/123
|369
|355
|507
|170
|311
|316
|350
|156
|518
|3052
|496
|364
|177
|380
|359
|176
|462
|288
|490
|3192
|6244
|Handicap
|14
|12
|8
|6
|10
|18
|16
|4
|2
|3
|7
|17
|15
|13
|11
|1
|9
|5
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|5
|4
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2004
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes - 180 yuan - 480 yuan
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Visa, JCB, UnionPay
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Lockers, Locker Rooms
Reviews
Course Layout