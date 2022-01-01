Hongqiao Golf Club
Holes 9
Type Public
Par 64
Length 5019 yards
Slope 103
Rating 63.5
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Gold (18-hole)
|64
|5019 yards
|63.5
|103
|Blue (18-hole)
|64
|4533 yards
|62.7
|100
|White (18-hole)
|64
|4117 yards
|60.2
|95
|White (18-hole) (W)
|64
|4117 yards
|61.3
|98
|Red (18-hole) (W)
|64
|3364 yards
|60.0
|94
Scorecard for Hongqiao Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|Total
|Gold M: 63.5/103
|196
|202
|357
|480
|363
|318
|141
|118
|232
|2407
|5019
|Blue M: 62.7/100
|177
|169
|325
|455
|317
|298
|118
|110
|199
|2168
|4533
|White M: 60.2/95 W: 61.3/98
|150
|144
|302
|432
|289
|257
|116
|101
|171
|1962
|4117
|Red W: 60.0/94
|106
|125
|273
|342
|235
|213
|82
|79
|136
|1591
|3364
|Handicap
|8
|10
|2
|12
|4
|6
|14
|16
|18
|Par
|3
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|3
|3
|3
|32
|64
Course Details
Year Built 1993
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Reviews
