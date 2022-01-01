Home / Courses / Asia / China / Shanghai Municipality

Hongqiao Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About

Holes 9
Type Public
Par 64
Length 5019 yards
Slope 103
Rating 63.5
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Gold (18-hole) 64 5019 yards 63.5 103
Blue (18-hole) 64 4533 yards 62.7 100
White (18-hole) 64 4117 yards 60.2 95
White (18-hole) (W) 64 4117 yards 61.3 98
Red (18-hole) (W) 64 3364 yards 60.0 94
Scorecard for Hongqiao Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out Total
Gold M: 63.5/103 196 202 357 480 363 318 141 118 232 2407 5019
Blue M: 62.7/100 177 169 325 455 317 298 118 110 199 2168 4533
White M: 60.2/95 W: 61.3/98 150 144 302 432 289 257 116 101 171 1962 4117
Red W: 60.0/94 106 125 273 342 235 213 82 79 136 1591 3364
Handicap 8 10 2 12 4 6 14 16 18
Par 3 3 4 5 4 4 3 3 3 32 64

Course Details

Year Built 1993
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Reviews

Nearby Courses
East Sea Golf & Country Club
Taicang, Jiangsu
Resort
0.0
0
