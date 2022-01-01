Home / Courses / Asia / China / Shanghai Municipality

Lake Malaren Golf Club - Masters Course

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
Content, Offers and more

Rating Snapshot

GolfPass Icon
Rating Index Rating
Tooltip Information Icon
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
Tooltip Information Icon
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews
Average Rating
Avg Rating
0
5 Stars
0
4 Stars
0
3 Stars
0
2 Stars
0
1 Stars
0
Conditions
0
Value
0
Layout
0
Friendliness
0
Pace
0
Amenities
0
0%
Recommend this course
Read Reviews

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7259 yards
Slope 140
Rating 76.9

Also known as Lake Malaren Golf Club - Celebrity Course.

Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7259 yards 76.9 140
Blue 72 6523 yards 73.6 132
White 72 5983 yards 70.7 125
Red (W) 72 4994 yards 60.9 126
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Masters
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 76.9/140 422 366 553 194 473 179 549 463 450 3649 412 361 220 521 465 593 402 181 455 3610 7259
Blue M: 73.6/132 367 330 496 158 405 161 516 393 418 3244 365 332 185 493 426 545 368 158 407 3279 6523
White M: 70.7/125 358 319 470 146 392 135 498 343 357 3018 353 289 171 461 378 498 329 124 362 2965 5983
Red W: 60.9/126 283 243 413 109 330 98 418 297 310 2501 272 227 129 400 328 449 281 92 315 2493 4994
Handicap 15 13 7 17 5 11 9 3 1 14 2 16 6 4 12 10 18 8
Par 4 4 5 3 4 3 5 4 4 36 4 4 3 5 4 5 4 3 4 36 72
Handicap (W) 9 17 1 3 7 5 15 13 11 10 18 4 8 2 6 16 12 14

Course Details

Year Built 2005
Architect Nicklaus (2011)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay, JCB, Mastercard, Visa
Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Cafe

Available Facilities

Meeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

Business Tools for Golf Course Operators
Add a GolfPass ratings badge to your website
Get a feed with the latest reviews for this course
Nearby Courses
Lake Malaren GC
Lake Malaren Golf Club - Nicklaus Course
Baoshan, Shanghai
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
East Sea Golf & Country Club
Taicang, Jiangsu
Resort
0.0
0
Write Review
Hongqiao Golf Club
Minhang, Shanghai
Public
0.0
0
Write Review
Course Layout
Now Reading
Search Near Me