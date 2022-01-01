Lake Malaren Golf Club - Masters Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Par 72
Length 7259 yards
Slope 140
Rating 76.9
Also known as Lake Malaren Golf Club - Celebrity Course.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7259 yards
|76.9
|140
|Blue
|72
|6523 yards
|73.6
|132
|White
|72
|5983 yards
|70.7
|125
|Red (W)
|72
|4994 yards
|60.9
|126
Scorecard for Masters
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 76.9/140
|422
|366
|553
|194
|473
|179
|549
|463
|450
|3649
|412
|361
|220
|521
|465
|593
|402
|181
|455
|3610
|7259
|Blue M: 73.6/132
|367
|330
|496
|158
|405
|161
|516
|393
|418
|3244
|365
|332
|185
|493
|426
|545
|368
|158
|407
|3279
|6523
|White M: 70.7/125
|358
|319
|470
|146
|392
|135
|498
|343
|357
|3018
|353
|289
|171
|461
|378
|498
|329
|124
|362
|2965
|5983
|Red W: 60.9/126
|283
|243
|413
|109
|330
|98
|418
|297
|310
|2501
|272
|227
|129
|400
|328
|449
|281
|92
|315
|2493
|4994
|Handicap
|15
|13
|7
|17
|5
|11
|9
|3
|1
|14
|2
|16
|6
|4
|12
|10
|18
|8
|Par
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|5
|4
|4
|36
|4
|4
|3
|5
|4
|5
|4
|3
|4
|36
|72
|Handicap (W)
|9
|17
|1
|3
|7
|5
|15
|13
|11
|10
|18
|4
|8
|2
|6
|16
|12
|14
Course Details
Year Built 2005
Architect Nicklaus (2011)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay, JCB, Mastercard, Visa
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageCafe
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities
