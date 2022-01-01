Lake Malaren Golf Club - Nicklaus Course
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6240 yards
Slope N/A
Rating N/A
Also known as Lake Malaren Golf Club - Golden Bear Course.
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Blue
|72
|6240 yards
|White
|72
|5478 yards
|Red
|72
|4519 yards
Scorecard for Bear Course
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|413
|481
|185
|347
|515
|417
|549
|128
|375
|3410
|388
|572
|178
|541
|385
|192
|552
|167
|437
|3412
|6822
|White M: 66.1/111
|367
|384
|131
|303
|460
|376
|513
|95
|323
|2952
|329
|531
|145
|504
|302
|170
|521
|150
|386
|3038
|5990
|Red W: 66.9/109
|281
|330
|98
|240
|423
|307
|413
|79
|271
|2442
|284
|422
|105
|401
|266
|112
|449
|124
|336
|2499
|4941
|Handicap
|9
|1
|17
|7
|3
|5
|13
|15
|11
|12
|8
|14
|18
|4
|10
|6
|16
|2
|Par
|4
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|5
|3
|4
|36
|4
|5
|3
|5
|4
|3
|5
|3
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2004
Architect Nicklaus (2011)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Pitching/Chipping Area Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay, JCB, Mastercard, Visa
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageCafe
Available FacilitiesMeeting Facilities, Banquet Facilities
Course Layout