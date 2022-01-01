Home / Courses / Asia / China / Yunnan Province

Kunming Country Golf Club

About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6930 yards
Slope 125
Rating 72.6
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Gold 72 6930 yards 72.6 125
Blue 72 6487 yards 70.3 123
White 72 6084 yards 68.6 121
White (W) 72 6084 yards 69.5 122
Red 72 5742 yards 66.2 117
Red (W) 72 5742 yards 67.2 118
Scorecard for Kunming Country Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Gold M: 72.6/125 505 172 355 406 164 388 375 410 510 3285 438 580 192 394 455 550 186 390 460 3645 6930
Blue M: 70.3/123 476 157 335 380 142 365 324 388 490 3057 410 560 164 360 438 520 170 370 438 3430 6487
White M: 68.6/121 W: 69.5/122 455 144 320 360 120 345 288 356 464 2852 398 534 144 340 418 490 150 350 408 3232 6084
Red M: 66.2/117 W: 67.2/118 438 130 298 346 119 344 266 344 430 2715 384 540 130 324 328 460 136 335 390 3027 5742
Handicap 12 18 16 6 2 8 14 4 10 7 11 9 13 1 15 5 17 3
Par 5 3 4 4 3 4 4 4 5 36 4 5 3 4 4 5 3 4 4 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 1997
Fairways Burmuda Grass
Greens Burmuda Grass
Golf Season Year round

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes

Policies

Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Locker Rooms

Available Sports

Fitness

Reviews

