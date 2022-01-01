Kunming Country Golf Club
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 6930 yards
Slope 125
Rating 72.6
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Gold
|72
|6930 yards
|72.6
|125
|Blue
|72
|6487 yards
|70.3
|123
|White
|72
|6084 yards
|68.6
|121
|White (W)
|72
|6084 yards
|69.5
|122
|Red
|72
|5742 yards
|66.2
|117
|Red (W)
|72
|5742 yards
|67.2
|118
Scorecard for Kunming Country Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Gold M: 72.6/125
|505
|172
|355
|406
|164
|388
|375
|410
|510
|3285
|438
|580
|192
|394
|455
|550
|186
|390
|460
|3645
|6930
|Blue M: 70.3/123
|476
|157
|335
|380
|142
|365
|324
|388
|490
|3057
|410
|560
|164
|360
|438
|520
|170
|370
|438
|3430
|6487
|White M: 68.6/121 W: 69.5/122
|455
|144
|320
|360
|120
|345
|288
|356
|464
|2852
|398
|534
|144
|340
|418
|490
|150
|350
|408
|3232
|6084
|Red M: 66.2/117 W: 67.2/118
|438
|130
|298
|346
|119
|344
|266
|344
|430
|2715
|384
|540
|130
|324
|328
|460
|136
|335
|390
|3027
|5742
|Handicap
|12
|18
|16
|6
|2
|8
|14
|4
|10
|7
|11
|9
|13
|1
|15
|5
|17
|3
|Par
|5
|3
|4
|4
|3
|4
|4
|4
|5
|36
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|4
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 1997
Fairways Burmuda Grass
Greens Burmuda Grass
Golf Season Year round
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Policies
Credit Cards Accepted Unionpay
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLocker Rooms
Available SportsFitness
