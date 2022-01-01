Home / Courses / Asia / China / Yunnan Province

Kunming Sunshine Golf Club

0
Rating Snapshot
About
Reviews
About

Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7217 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
Satellite Layout
Tees
Tee Par Length Rating Slope
Black 72 7217 yards 74.9 131
Gold 72 6877 yards 73.1 123
Blue 72 6372 yards 70.7 121
White 72 5828 yards 69.2 117
White (W) 72 5828 yards 71.7 123
Red (W) 72 5150 yards 70.2 119
Track Rounds
Scorecard
Scorecard for Kunming Sunshine Golf Club
Metrics:
Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Out 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 In Total
Black M: 74.9/131 375 423 463 599 236 404 159 410 580 3649 402 210 430 556 398 443 369 192 568 3568 7217
Gold M: 73.1/123 353 389 435 599 236 404 141 389 519 3465 376 210 384 525 398 410 369 192 548 3412 6877
Blue M: 70.7/121 319 360 386 581 198 366 128 367 489 3194 360 175 354 499 377 376 336 183 518 3178 6372
White M: 69.2/117 W: 71.7/123 288 323 355 539 141 326 101 355 456 2884 341 159 327 475 359 340 287 167 489 2944 5828
Red W: 70.2/119 261 277 314 514 113 289 90 284 424 2566 318 119 281 433 307 305 249 115 457 2584 5150
Handicap 18 12 2 4 8 6 16 10 14 17 11 7 9 1 5 3 13 15
Par 4 4 4 5 3 4 3 4 5 36 4 3 4 5 4 4 4 3 5 36 72

Course Details

Year Built 2004
Golf Season Year round
Architect Robert Trent Jones, Jr. (2004)

Rentals/Services

Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes

Practice/Instruction

Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes

Policies

Walking Allowed Yes

Food & Beverage

Restaurant

Available Facilities

Lockers, Locker Rooms

Reviews

Be the first to leave a review

