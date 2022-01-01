Kunming Sunshine Golf Club
About
Holes 18
Type Resort
Style Parkland
Par 72
Length 7217 yards
Slope 131
Rating 74.9
|Tee
|Par
|Length
|Rating
|Slope
|Black
|72
|7217 yards
|74.9
|131
|Gold
|72
|6877 yards
|73.1
|123
|Blue
|72
|6372 yards
|70.7
|121
|White
|72
|5828 yards
|69.2
|117
|White (W)
|72
|5828 yards
|71.7
|123
|Red (W)
|72
|5150 yards
|70.2
|119
Scorecard for Kunming Sunshine Golf Club
Metrics:
|Hole
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|9
|Out
|10
|11
|12
|13
|14
|15
|16
|17
|18
|In
|Total
|Black M: 74.9/131
|375
|423
|463
|599
|236
|404
|159
|410
|580
|3649
|402
|210
|430
|556
|398
|443
|369
|192
|568
|3568
|7217
|Gold M: 73.1/123
|353
|389
|435
|599
|236
|404
|141
|389
|519
|3465
|376
|210
|384
|525
|398
|410
|369
|192
|548
|3412
|6877
|Blue M: 70.7/121
|319
|360
|386
|581
|198
|366
|128
|367
|489
|3194
|360
|175
|354
|499
|377
|376
|336
|183
|518
|3178
|6372
|White M: 69.2/117 W: 71.7/123
|288
|323
|355
|539
|141
|326
|101
|355
|456
|2884
|341
|159
|327
|475
|359
|340
|287
|167
|489
|2944
|5828
|Red W: 70.2/119
|261
|277
|314
|514
|113
|289
|90
|284
|424
|2566
|318
|119
|281
|433
|307
|305
|249
|115
|457
|2584
|5150
|Handicap
|18
|12
|2
|4
|8
|6
|16
|10
|14
|17
|11
|7
|9
|1
|5
|3
|13
|15
|Par
|4
|4
|4
|5
|3
|4
|3
|4
|5
|36
|4
|3
|4
|5
|4
|4
|4
|3
|5
|36
|72
Course Details
Year Built 2004
Golf Season Year round
Architect Robert Trent Jones, Jr. (2004)
Rentals/Services
Carts Yes
Clubs Yes
Pull-carts Yes
Practice/Instruction
Driving Range Yes
Caddies Yes
Teaching Pro Yes
Putting Green Yes
Policies
Walking Allowed Yes
Food & BeverageRestaurant
Available FacilitiesLockers, Locker Rooms
Course Layout